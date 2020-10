COLLEGE TENNIS: UTPB men finish up fall season in Wichita Falls

The UTPB men’s tennis team won 10 matches over the course of two days Friday and Saturday during its final tournament of the fall season at the Midwestern State Invitational at the MSU Tennis Center.

Enrique Sanchez, Bjorgvin Juliusson and Paul Schweiger won two matches each to lead the Falcons. The start of the tournament was delayed four hours on Friday because of weather.

Sanchez defeated Alex Martinez Roca of Midwestern State, 5-7, 6-4, 10-7, Friday and followed it up with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over UT Tyler’s Martin Thomas on Saturday.

Roberto Garcia, Jorge Garcia and Diego Martinez all recorded victories Friday, while Lorenzo Lopes added a victory on Saturday with a 6-1, 6-4 decision over Hunter Terrell of Dallas Baptist.