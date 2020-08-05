  • August 5, 2020

COLLEGE TENNIS: UTPB hires Anderson to lead program

COLLEGE TENNIS: UTPB hires Anderson to lead program

Posted: Wednesday, August 5, 2020 8:07 pm

Stan Anderson

Stan Anderson has been tabbed to take over the UTPB tennis program, the school announced Wednesday.

Anderson was hired after spending the last 25 years coaching at the high school level at El Paso Eastwood. He compiled 418 wins and coached teams and individuals to a combined 25 district titles and 10 team state championship appearances during his time with the Troopers.

Anderson replaces Eduardo Ugalde, who led the Falcons for just one season before it was canceled due to COVID-19. The Falcons men’s tennis program was aiming to make consecutive trips to the NCAA Division II tennis tournament.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

