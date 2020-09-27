COLLEGE TENNIS: International newcomers get acclimated in collegiate debuts

Making the transition from high school to college can be a daunting experience for students and student-athletes alike. Add in the fact that some are coming from across the globe and that can present an even greater challenge.

The UTPB tennis team has eight freshmen on this year’s roster — including five from outside the United States. All of them got their first taste of intercollegiate competition Friday and Saturday at the UTPB Fall Invitational at the Bush Tennis Center.

The first tournament can also bring out plenty of nerves, which is what freshman Lore Mewis had to deal with.

“The night before, I didn’t really sleep at all because I was so stressed,” Mewis said Saturday. “It was because it was my first college match and I had been looking forward to it for such a long time.”

After shaking the nerves off during the opening day, the freshman from Belgium ended the weekend on a good note by picking up her first collegiate win Saturday with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Julia Terrazas of Western New Mexico in singles play.

Prior to coming to UTPB, Mewis had only been to the United States one other time when she visited New York City two years ago. Now as a freshman getting settled into the Permian Basin, she said that her coaches and teammates have helped make that transition easier for her.

“I feel like the whole team is just like one family,” she said. “As a freshman, there are lot of things that are new. Everyone is friendly and it definitely feels like a second home.”

Bjorgvin Julisson is making that transition, as well. Julisson was born in Michigan before his family moved to Iceland when he was 3 years old.

He’s back in the United States competing for the Falcons and as he begins his collegiate career, Julisson said he’s using these early matches as a benchmark to see where he stands.

“I was just trying to put as little pressure on myself as possible,” he said. “I wanted to go out there, have some fun and see what I needed to work on the next couple of weeks.”

Julisson finished 2-1 in singles play over the weekend and got off to that good start that he was hoping for. He added that he felt like he was making that transition well even though there were some adjustments he had to make as well.

“It’s taken some time especially with the difference in the weather and the heat,” Julisson said. “I’ve started to adapt to it though and I’m feeling good.”

First year head coach Stan Anderson also took plenty of positives away from the weekend, particularly how Mewis and Julisson stepped up.

“I saw the nerves at first and every match they played, the nerves were less and less obvious Anderson said. “I knew the wins were going to come because I know how talented both of them are.

“It was just a matter of the freshmen getting adjust to the speed and the intensity because you can’t take any points off at the college level.”

Anderson added that he was excited for the opportunity to compete against different teams given everything that’s gone on the last few months. He said that he’s seen his team build a closer bond in the fall and hopes that it can carry over through the rest of fall and the spring seasons as well.

“It’s really been amazing,” Anderson said. “I just love our team unity. Some of them have just taken on strong leadership roles and it’s nice to see the way that they’ve come together.”