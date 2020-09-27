  • September 27, 2020

COLLEGE TENNIS: International newcomers get acclimated in collegiate debuts - Odessa American: Sports

COLLEGE TENNIS: International newcomers get acclimated in collegiate debuts

UTPB Fall Invitational

Friday, Bush Tennis Center, Midland

Men’s singles: Jonathan Vega, Western New Mexico def. Paul Schwieger, UTPB, 6-3, 6-4; Gabe Garrido, Dallas Baptist def. Antonio Simo, UTPB 6-4, 6-2; Hunter Terrell, Dallas Baptist def Vassanth Mathan, UTPB, 6-4, 6-3; Bjorgvin Julisson, UTPB def. Kash Adams, Dallas Baptist, 6-4, 6-4; Joshua Ramos, Dallas Baptist def. Antonio Simo, UTPB 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5); Diego Martinez, UTPB def. Francisco Huerta, Dallas Baptist, 6-2, 6-2; Will Fiala, Dallas Baptist def. Gage Kemp, UTPB 6-3, 3-6, 4-10; Andrew Dayman, Dallas Baptist def. Carlo Lorente UTPB, 7-6 (3), 7-5; Vassanth Mathan, UTPB def. Matthew Dayman, Dallas Baptist, 6-2, 6-4; Paul Schwieger, UTPB def. Gabe Garrido, Dallas Baptist, 6-7, 6-3, 10-7; Jose Mota Neto, Western New Mexico, def. Carlo Lorente, UTPB, 6-3, 6-3; Kash Adams, Dallas Baptist def. Carlo Lorente, UTPB, 6-2, 6-0; Gage Kemp, UTPB def. Andrew Dayman, Dallas Baptist, 6-4, 6-1; Roman Hill, Dallas Baptist def. Diego Martinez, UTPB 7-6, 2-3 ret.; Bjorgvin Julisson, UTPB def. Francisco Huerta, Dallas Baptist, 6-3, 6-2; Vassanth Mathan, UTPB def Will Fiala, Dallas Baptist, 6-4, 7-6.  

Women’s singles: Julia Tozzi, Western New Mexico def. Lore Mewis, UTPB 6-4, 6-3; Melissa Ariza-Garcia, UTPB def. Julia Terrazas, Western New Mexico, 6-3, 6-3; Taylor Leslie, Dallas Baptist def. Maria Briones, UTPB 6-2, 6-3; Massiel Paredes. Western New Mexico def. Lea Mjertan, UTPB  6-4, 3-6, 10-8; Sofia Rischmagui, UTPB def. Adriana Carpenter, Dallas Baptist, 6-4, 6-2; Mariah Briones, UTPB def. Nicold Gonzalez, Western New Mexico, 6-2, 6-3; Leslie Omerie, Dallas Baptist def. Anastasia Obreque, UTPB  6-3, 6-4; Olga Guillamo, UTPB def. Ira Vogelmann, Dallas Baptist, 6-4, 6-2; Ira Vogelmann,  Dallas Baptist def. Briana Garcia, UTPB  6-4, 6-2; Kate Daugherty, Dallas Baptist def. Lore Mewis. UTPB 6-2, 6-0; Julia Tozzi, Western New Mexico def. Sofia Rischmagui, UTPB 6-1, 6-3; Taylor Leslie, Dallas Baptist def. Melissa Ariza-Garcia, UTPB, 6-2, 6-2; Kylee Shannon, Dallas Baptist, def. Maria Briones, UTPB,  6-3, 4-6, 10-8; Leslie Omeire, Dallas Baptist def. Mariah Briones, UTPB  6-2, 6-4; Nicold Gonzalez, Western New Mexico def. Anastasia Obreque. UTPB 6-1, 6-0; Ira Vogelmann, Dallas Baptist def. Olga Guillamon. UTPB 6-1, 6-0; Devon Austin-Canning DBU def Briana Garcia, UTPB, 6-2, 6-0.

Men’s doubles: Gabe Garrido-Josh Williams, Dallas Baptist def. Paul Schwieger-Bjorgvin Julisson, UTPB, 8-5; Hunter Terrell-Kash Adams, Dallas Baptist def. Antonio Simo-Vassanth Mathan, UTPB, 8-5; Roman Hill-Francisco Huerta, Dallas Baptist def. Carlo Lorente-Gage Kemp, UTPB, 8-3; Andrew Dayman-Matthew Dayman, Dallas Baptist def. Carlo Lorente-Gage Kemp, UTPB. 8-2.

Women’s doubles: Kate Daugherty-Kylee Shannon, Dallas Baptist def.  Lore Mewis-Sofia Rischmagui. UTPB 8-1; Adriana Carpenter-Taylor Leslie,  Dallas Baptist def. Melissa Ariza-Garcia-Lea Mjertan, UTPB, 8-2; Julia Tozzi-Kajsa Gedlitschka, Western New Mexico def. Maria Briones-Mariah Briones,  UTPB 8-1; Ira Vogelmann, Dallas Baptist-Massiel Parades, Western New Mexico def. Olga Guillamon-Briana Garcia, UTPB, 8-1.

Saturday, Bush Tennis Center, Midland

Men’s singles: Paul Schwieger, UTPB def. Grant McKenzie, Dallas Baptist, 6-4, 6-4; Josh Williams, Dallas Baptist def. Bjorgvin Julisson. UTPB 6-2, 7-5; Antonio Simo, UTPB def. Roman Hill, Dallas Baptist, 2-6, 6-3, 10-5; Will Fiala,  Dallas Baptist def. Carlo Lorente, UTPB 8-1; Carlo Lorente, UTPB def Matthew Dayman, Dallas Baptist, 8-1; Vassanth Mathan. UTPB def Andrew Dayman, Dallas Baptist, 8-2; Joshua Ramos, Dallas Baptist def. Diego Martinez. UTPB, 6-2, 6-1.

Women’s singles: Lore Mewis, UTPB def.  Julia Terrazas. Western New Mexico, 6-1, 6-0; Kylee Shannon, Dallas Baptist def. Sofia Rischmagui, UTPB. 6-1, 6-2; Adriana Carpenter, Dallas Baptist def. Melissa Ariza-Garcia, UTPB 6-4, 6-4; Devon Austin-Canning, Dallas Baptist def. Maria Briones, UTPB, 6-1, 6-1.

Men’s doubles: Paul Schweige-Bjorgvin Julisson, UTPB def. Aaron Capone-Joshua Ramos. Dallas Baptist, 8-2; Hunter Terrell-Kash Adams,  Dallas Baptist def. Diego Martinez-Gage Kemp. UTPB, 8-3; Antonio Simo-Vassanth Mathan. UTPB def. Roman  Hill-Francsico Huerta, Dallas Baptist, 8-6; Diego Martinez-Gage Kemp, UTPB def. Andrew Dayman-Matthew Dayman, Dallas Baptist 9-8 (3); Gabe Garrido-Josh Willams,  Dallas Baptist def. Antonio Simo-Vassanth Mathan. UTPB. 8-2; Jonathan Vega-Jace Crawford, Western New Mexico def. Paul Schwieger-Bjorgvin Julisson. UTPB 9-8 (3); Diego Martinez-Gage Kemp,  UTPB def. Hunter Terrell-Kash Adams. Dallas Baptist. 9-8 (5).

Women’s doubles: Adriana Carpenter-Taylor Leslie, Dallas Baptist, def. Lore Mewis-Sofia Rischmagui. UTPB 8-5; Melisssa Ariza-Garcia- Lea Mjertan, UTPB def. Ira Vogelmann, Dallas Baptist-Massiel Paredes, Western New Mexico 9-8 (4); Maria Briones-Mariah Briones. UTPB def. Olga Guillamon-Briana Garcia, UTPB, 8-1; Julia Terazzas-Nicold Gonzalez, Western New Mexico def. Melissa Ariza-Garcia-Lea Mjertan UTPB, 8-6.

By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

MIDLAND Making the transition from high school to college can be a daunting experience for students and student-athletes alike. Add in the fact that some are coming from across the globe and that can present an even greater challenge.

The UTPB tennis team has eight freshmen on this year’s roster — including five from outside the United States. All of them got their first taste of intercollegiate competition Friday and Saturday at the UTPB Fall Invitational at the Bush Tennis Center.

The first tournament can also bring out plenty of nerves, which is what freshman Lore Mewis had to deal with.

“The night before, I didn’t really sleep at all because I was so stressed,” Mewis said Saturday. “It was because it was my first college match and I had been looking forward to it for such a long time.”

After shaking the nerves off during the opening day, the freshman from Belgium ended the weekend on a good note by picking up her first collegiate win Saturday with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Julia Terrazas of Western New Mexico in singles play.

Prior to coming to UTPB, Mewis had only been to the United States one other time when she visited New York City two years ago. Now as a freshman getting settled into the Permian Basin, she said that her coaches and teammates have helped make that transition easier for her.

“I feel like the whole team is just like one family,” she said. “As a freshman, there are lot of things that are new. Everyone is friendly and it definitely feels like a second home.”

Bjorgvin Julisson is making that transition, as well. Julisson was born in Michigan before his family moved to Iceland when he was 3 years old.

He’s back in the United States competing for the Falcons and as he begins his collegiate career, Julisson said he’s using these early matches as a benchmark to see where he stands.

“I was just trying to put as little pressure on myself as possible,” he said. “I wanted to go out there, have some fun and see what I needed to work on the next couple of weeks.”

Julisson finished 2-1 in singles play over the weekend and got off to that good start that he was hoping for. He added that he felt like he was making that transition well even though there were some adjustments he had to make as well.

“It’s taken some time especially with the difference in the weather and the heat,” Julisson said. “I’ve started to adapt to it though and I’m feeling good.”

First year head coach Stan Anderson also took plenty of positives away from the weekend, particularly how Mewis and Julisson stepped up.

“I saw the nerves at first and every match they played, the nerves were less and less obvious Anderson said. “I knew the wins were going to come because I know how talented both of them are.

“It was just a matter of the freshmen getting adjust to the speed and the intensity because you can’t take any points off at the college level.”

Anderson added that he was excited for the opportunity to compete against different teams given everything that’s gone on the last few months. He said that he’s seen his team build a closer bond in the fall and hopes that it can carry over through the rest of fall and the spring seasons as well.

“It’s really been amazing,” Anderson said. “I just love our team unity. Some of them have just taken on strong leadership roles and it’s nice to see the way that they’ve come together.”

