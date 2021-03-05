  • March 5, 2021

COLLEGE SWIMMING: UTPB's Martin, Mangum honored

COLLEGE SWIMMING: UTPB's Martin, Mangum honored

Posted: Friday, March 5, 2021 10:55 pm

Posted: Friday, March 5, 2021 10:55 pm

UTPB diver Garrett Martin was honored as the Male Diver of the Year and UTPB coach Jennifer Mangum was selected as the Male Diving Coach of the Year the New South Interscholastic Swim Conference announced Friday.

Martin swept the 1-meter and 3-meter springboard events as the recently concluded conference championships in Cleveland, Miss., qualifying for the NCAA Division II National Championships to be held in Birmingham, Ala., this month.

Martin qualified for the National Championships in 2020, reaching the semifinals before the event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

It is the first collegiate coaching award for Mangum, a member of the International Swimming Hall of Fame in the Masters Division, with 14 world championships

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

