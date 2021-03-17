COLLEGE SWIMMING: Martin advances to Division II prelims

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. UTPB diver Garrett Morgan assured his season will continue after qualifying for the preliminaries in both the 1-meter and 3-meter events at the NCAA Division II Championships Tuesday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Martin qualified third on the 3-meter with a score of 293.85, within five points of the leader.

He was the fourth-place qualifier on the 1-meter at 288.9.

The 3-meter prelims are scheduled for Thursday morning, with the finals during the night session. The 1-meter event concludes Saturday.