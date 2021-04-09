COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING: Martin leads group of eight Falcons all-conference honorees

UTPB diver Garrett Martin led a contingent of eight Falcons selected to the New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference All-Conference team released Friday.
Martin is the program’s first All-NSISC first team selection after sweeping the conference championships in the 1- and 3-meter springboard events.
Second team honorees were Connor White, Mathew Newman, George Black, Nikita Naumov, Nick Elms, Matthew Lenzo and Tatum White.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.