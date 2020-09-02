COLLEGE SPORTS: UTPB student-athletes earn academic honors

UTPB had had 91 student-athletes from 14 teams receive the Division II Athletics Directors Association's Academic Achievement Award, the school announced Wednesday.

The Falcons had the third-highest representation of athletes honored representing the Lone Star Conference. The conference had 952 athletes honored by the D2 ADA.

Baseball had 14 student-athletes honored, the most of any sport at UTPB. Volleyball had 12 honorees, while football and women’s soccer had 11 and 10 honorees, respectively.

In order to be selected, a student-athlete must be a member of the D2 ADA, maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, have attended four semesters of work and be an active member of a team within the last year.