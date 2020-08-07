COLLEGE SPORTS: UTPB sports on hold

Fans of the UTPB athletic teams will have to wait a little longer to cheer for the Falcons after the Lone Star Conference Council of Presidents voted to postpone the start of football, soccer and volleyball until the spring due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was announced in a statement Friday by the conference.

Basketball also has been pushed back until the spring, though teams may begin practicing on Oct. 15.

Cross country, tennis and golf will be allowed to compete in the fall, beginning Sept. 21, as they are deemed to be lower-risk activities.

“Student-athlete welfare is our number one priority as a department,” UTPB director of athletics Scott Farmer said in a release. “The conference could not proceed without a safe path to maintain the health of our student-athletes and put them at unnecessary risk.”

With the decision, Lone Star Conference schools will play football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, baseball, softball, golf and tennis after returning from the holiday break.