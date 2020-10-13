COLLEGE SPORTS: UTPB names Dooley as new athletic director

UTPB athletics named Todd Dooley as the next athletic director at the school in a release Tuesday. Dooley replaces Scott Farmer, who is retiring after three years at UTPB and more than 30 years intercollegiate athletics.

Dooley arrives after serving as the Executive Associated Director of Athletics at the University of Louisiana Monroe. Prior to that, he worked in various roles in the athletic department at Tennessee.

“We are excited to have Todd join our team,” UTPB President Dr. Sandra Woodley said in a release. “It’s hard to lose someone who brings extraordinary leadership and passion to work every day like Scott Farmer. However, after spending time with Todd, I believe he is someone who can pick up the baton and continue the growth of our athletic program.”

Dooley’s first official day in his new role will be Nov. 2.