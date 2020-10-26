COLLEGE SPORTS: UTPB football prepares for final fall scrimmage

Things are progressing for the UTPB football team as it continues to prepare for an unconventional season.
The Falcons are nearing the end of their fall practices and the effort of the last four weeks comes together with a final intrasquad scrimmage at 4 p.m. Saturday at Falcon Field.
Head coach Justin Carrigan said in a virtual press conference Monday that he’s ready to see where his team stands.
“You just want to see great execution on both sides of the ball,” Carrigan said. “You hope for some good drives and big plays offensively and for turnovers defensively.
“You also like to have some good balance and at the end of the day, just come out healthy.”
Carrigan added that he’s seen plenty of good things from the offensive and defensive lines and that the defense, as a whole, has had a very good fall.
Offensively, Carrigan singled out running backs Jameel Hodges and Gabe Nelson as players who have take steps forward as well.
With fall practice wrapping up, the Falcons also now finally have a blueprint for the spring schedule. The Lone Star Conference released its modified schedules for football, volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer last week.
UTPB is slated to play its first conference game Feb. 27, 2021 at Western New Mexico. Carrigan said that the Falcons were looking to add a nonconference opponent for Feb. 20.
“I think it’s good for the players to see that there’s something concrete moving forward,” said Carrigan of the schedule release. “It helps give a little bit of guidance and direction and some purpose as to what we’re doing.”
>> MOVING AHEAD: UTPB women’s soccer coach Lynsey Winkler echoed Carrigan’s sentiment of having a plan now that the team’s schedule has been released. The Falcons are slated to open the spring 2021 season Feb. 17 at Eastern New Mexico.
Winkler credited her team for being able to absorb all the information being taught to them in her style of play.
“I’ve thrown a lot at them,” Winkler said. “I’m just really impressed with just their ability to soak up a ton of knowledge and it’s always fun to watch them actually implement what you’ve taught them.”
The biggest key moving forward, Winkler said, will be retaining that knowledge following the Thanksgiving holiday.
UTPB had previously announced that the remainder of the fall semester would be conducted virtually after the Thanksgiving break.
“Basically, we’ve got two months on our own,” she said. “It’s like going back for summer again and then we come back and we really have to make sure that what we’ve worked towards this semester doesn’t just disappear.”
>> WRAPPING UP: The UTPB men’s golf team was scheduled to wrap up its fall season this week with the Ryan Palmer Invitational in Amarillo. That tournament was canceled due to weather.
One of the top players for the Falcons was sophomore Colton Hilburn. Hilburn became the first individual winner in program history and also closed out the season with a pair of Top 10 finishes.
“You could tell that he was ready to go when he got here,” head coach Kevan Schott said of Hilburn. “He’s always been good but he’s gotten a little bit better in each tournament he’s played.”
Schott added that Hilburn — along with sophomore Connor Benjamin and senior Parker Beaty — have stepped up as a good top three to build off of heading into the spring.
“That’s a really good top three,” Schott said. “They’ve got quite a bit of experience. I think those three guys are really solid and I think we have two or three more that could really step up with a little more experience.”
Schott added that the team is expected to play five or six tournaments in the spring, beginning in February.
>> TITLE RUN: The UTPB cross country team is competing at the Lone Star Conference Championships Saturday in San Angelo. The men’s race is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. followed by the women’s race at 10:30 a.m.
