COLLEGE SPORTS: UTPB equips new center

Posted: Wednesday, July 15, 2020 7:23 pm

The UTPB Falcons took a step toward resuming team activities Wednesday with the installation of custom-made weight equipment in the D. Kirk Edwards Family Human Performance Center.

“We are beyond excited for the new performance center,” Falcons strength and conditioning coach Josh Jirgal said in a statement. “This facility is going to provide a world-class experience for our athletes and students at UTPB.”

The new weight room has a definite Falcon flair, from orange and black weights to logos on dumbbells that swivel so the Falcon logo is always upright. Workout benches are orange and black with the Falcon shield embossed into the orange leather.

The D. Kirk Edwards Family HPC will be the new home for UTPB Athletics and the kinesiology department starting this fall.

The facility includes a top-of-the-line athletic training room, football locker room and offices, women’s soccer locker room and offices, offices for Athletics administrative staff and an auditorium for watching film and team meetings.

The kinesiology side will include high-tech laboratories and classrooms enhancing the education of all students in the program.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

