COLLEGE SPORTS: UTPB athletics announces 12 COVID-19 cases out of 463 tests

UTPB athletics director Scott Farmer gave an update regarding the COVID-19 measures and testing procedures put in place at the university during a Zoom press conference Wednesday.

Farmer said that the university tested 463 student-athletes and athletic department staff through three separate rounds of testing.

In total, 10 student-athletes and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately began a 14-day quarantine period.

The Falcons also identified approximately 79 individuals who are also in quarantine through the school’s case management team.

The 12 positives include two baseball players and one student-atlete each from softball, swimming and diving, men’s soccer, football, cross country, and men’s and women’s basketball along with another member of the baseball staff and an administrator.

Farmer said that it was a “great idea” to have the athletes tested upon returning to campus and credited head athletic trainer Tom Lechtenberg, his staff and other officials for putting together a good set of guidelines for the department to follow.

“It’s not like it’s one body that puts out that one piece of information,” Farmer said. “It’s six or seven bodies putting out different pieces of information and you have to put your policies around those six or seven or eight or whatever it might be.

“I think the athletic training staff and the committee that (Lechtenberg) put together have done a great job of putting together our policies and our procedures.”

The university has also put additional protocols in place that include wearing masks in all campus buildings, social distancing in classrooms and checking in with the Campus Clear App to track symptoms before going to class or work.

Lechtenberg, in turn, complemented the student-athletes for doing what it takes to create that opportunity to play.

“ The big thing is that this is a process and a whole new system for them, new habits have to be learned,” Lechtenberg said. “The staff and student-athletes have been doing a great job of making the adjustments that are necessary for us to work together to try and keep not only the athletic department but also the campus as safe as we can make it.”

Farmer added that most of the procedures in place are following CDC guidelines as well as the mandatory requirements put in place by the NCAA.

The NCAA is also mandating all teams get tested 72 hours before competing against other schools.

He added that university policy states that student-athletes must be cleared by a doctor and undergo a five-day return-to-play procedure before resuming practice or competition. Student-athletes will also be tested for myocarditis, an inflammation and damage to the heart that’s a possible side effect from COVID-19.

As for the housing situation on campus, Farmer said that the university is treating each team as its own pod. He also confirmed that the university does have separate isolation housing on campus should a student-athlete test positive.

Farmer said that navigating the new protocols in place is an adjustment for all involved and echoed that sentiment to all the head coaches if a player tests positive.

“Every decision could have real extreme consequences,” Farmer said. “Today’s a Wednesday. During a normal year for basketball, you get on a bus Wednesday to travel and play on Thursday. If a player test positive, we’re not going on that trip.”

“It’s just a whole different situation that we’ve never been in before.”

The Lone Star Conference postponed most fall sports, with the exception of cross country, tennis and golf, to the spring on Aug. 7.

One team that will not be joining the mix for spring football is West Texas A&M. The Buffaloes opened fall camp this past week and intend to play a shortened schedule this fall.

Farmer confirmed that “they have removed themselves from consideration to win a conference championship in the spring.”

Another reality that the athletic department is navigating the financial impact from COVID-19. Farmer said that there have been budget cuts that include cutting down travel expenses and personnel.

He said that the department has five fewer assistant coaches compared to a year ago and that those changes, along with roster management, is going to be key in order to maintain the same level of scholarships.

“There are a lot of things that we’ve done to maintain our scholarship level because that’s how important it is,” Farmer said. “I think we’re going to be able to maintain it at this point of time.”

