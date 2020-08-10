COLLEGE SPORTS: UTPB adjusts to delayed LSC schedule

Last week, the Lone Star Conference Council of Presidents made the tough decision to delay most of the fall sports competitions until the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the decision wasn’t an easy one to stomach for coaches and players around the conference, UTPB head football coach Justin Carrigan has come to terms with the situation.

“It’s obviously a disappointment,” Carrigan said. “Like with everyone else, you want to play but the reasoning behind it and the health and priority of the student athletes has to be the top priority.

“You wish the circumstances were different but they’re not. Now you need to figure out what the next step is.”

Football, soccer, volleyball and basketball have all been moved to the spring.

The sports that can continue in the fall are cross country, golf and tennis. No other outside competition will be allowed.

The decision came after an extensive discussion which included a review of the requirements set by the NCAA Board of Governors earlier last week.

UTPB athletic director Scott Farmer knows the decision was a tough one but he’s also quick to point out that so far, nothing’s been canceled.

“We just couldn’t find a way that we thought it would be safe to play this fall,” Farmer said.

“So instead of canceling it for the whole year, they just postponed it until the spring in hopes that maybe technology changes and maybe we get better testing or whatever that would cause us to play safely in the spring.

“I guess my point is that we didn’t cancel it, we just postponed it.”

As far as finding out what the next step is or how a spring football schedule will look in the Lone Star Conference, most of those questions are still being worked out.

With the decision affecting every football team in the Lone Star Conference, Carrigan knows his team is not the only one accepting these challenges.

“I think it’s just what the current norm is for now and right now, we can’t see kids face-to-face, we can’t go to practice and personally evaluate them but nobody can right now,” Carrigan said.

“What we can do is look at film and talk to coaches and talk to players and continue to evaluate and make offers for the guys in the class of 2021.

“I think the greater challenge is for the kids coming out.”

Communicating with his players has been the biggest challenge so far.

“We can’t meet out on the football field,” Carrigan said. “It’s frustrating because you want to be able to answer those questions and get positive.

“I understand with the COVID situation, it’s not ideal, but that’s been the greatest challenge.”

When it comes time for sports to begin in the spring, the challenge of trying to reschedule everything will be a big task, according to Farmer.

“Obviously, we’re not going to play football, basketball, baseball, soccer and swimming and softball on the same day. So seasons are going to have to be both probably shorter and have blocks of time available in the spring or maybe commit to different days of the week.”

“Again, you can’t have five home games in one day. We don’t have the staff for that.

“We don’t have the sports information staff; we don’t have the game time management staff. We’ll talk (with the conference) and then start working out the details.”