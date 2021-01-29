COLLEGE SPORTS: Odessa College men's basketball, volleyball affected by schedule changes

The Odessa College men’s basketball team has had its schedule affected by COVID-19 for the second time this week.

After having the Chap Classic at Midland College canceled Friday because of COVID concerns, the Wranglers hastily arrange a four-team event of their own with Loyalty Prep, Ranger College and New Mexico Military Institute. Ranger and NMMI withdrew Friday morning, leaving OC with a single against Loyalty Prep later in the day.

There will be no games Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Odessa College volleyball team’s Wrangler Volleyball Classic saw its Saturday schedule changed with the day’s first matches pushed back to 9 a.m.

Odessa College’s only match of the day will be against Florida Southwestern College at 3 p.m. at the OC Sports Center.