  • January 29, 2021

COLLEGE SPORTS: Odessa College men's basketball, volleyball affected by schedule changes - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE SPORTS: Odessa College men's basketball, volleyball affected by schedule changes

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, January 29, 2021 6:20 pm

COLLEGE SPORTS: Odessa College men's basketball, volleyball affected by schedule changes OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa College men’s basketball team has had its schedule affected by COVID-19 for the second time this week.

After having the Chap Classic at Midland College canceled Friday because of COVID concerns, the Wranglers hastily arrange a four-team event of their own with Loyalty Prep, Ranger College and New Mexico Military Institute. Ranger and NMMI withdrew Friday morning, leaving OC with a single against Loyalty Prep later in the day.

There will be no games Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Odessa College volleyball team’s Wrangler Volleyball Classic saw its Saturday schedule changed with the day’s first matches pushed back to 9 a.m.

Odessa College’s only match of the day will be against Florida Southwestern College at 3 p.m. at the OC Sports Center.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Friday, January 29, 2021 6:20 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
55°
Humidity: 57%
Winds: SSE at 13mph
Feels Like: 52°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 69°/Low 49°
Showers early. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 67°/Low 38°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 62°/Low 33°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

monday

weather
High 62°/Low 40°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]