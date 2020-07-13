  • July 13, 2020

COLLEGE SPORTS: NJCAA moves most fall competitions to spring

The National Junior College Athletic Association announced Monday that it was pushing back the start of the majority of competition until the spring semester.

Football, volleyball and soccer will begin their seasons in the spring while the start of basketball season is moved to January 2021.

Volleyball and basketball are also allowed 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages between Aug. 15 and Nov. 15 of this year. Both sports will be allowed a maximum of five scrimmages with no more than two in the spring and two against outside opponents.

The cross country and Division III women’s tennis seasons will continue in the fall as scheduled.

Spring sports including baseball, softball and men’s and women’s golf will also see minor changes to the schedule. All three sports will be allowed to begin in-season practice Jan. 10, 2021 as well as 60 consecutive days for practice and scrimmages between Sept. 5 and Nov. 15.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

