  • August 5, 2020

COLLEGE SPORTS: NCAA cancels Division II and Division III fall championships - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE SPORTS: NCAA cancels Division II and Division III fall championships

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, August 5, 2020 8:09 pm

COLLEGE SPORTS: NCAA cancels Division II and Division III fall championships OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Presidents Councils for NCAA Division II and Division III announced Wednesday that fall sports championships in both divisions have been canceled for 2020.

The decisions were brought about because of the operational, logistical and financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a post on the NCAA website. The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, athletics administrators and communities remains a priority.

The moves come following the NCAA Board of Governors directing each division to make a decision on its fall sport championships by Aug. 21. The Board also directed each division to meet various requirements to compete in the fall, including resocialization principles to fall sports and sponsorship thresholds to be met, among other requirements.

As of Wednesday, 11 of the 23 Division II conferences had announced they will not compete during the traditional fall season. The Lone Star Conference, which includes UTPB among its 18 members, had not made such an announcement.

The Division III American Southwest Conference, of which Sul Ross State is a member, announced on July 24 that it would delay fall sports to the spring.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 8:09 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
95°
Humidity: 21%
Winds: SSE at 15mph
Feels Like: 95°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 103°/Low 75°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

thursday

weather
High 102°/Low 74°
Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 70s.

friday

weather
High 100°/Low 73°
A few clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]