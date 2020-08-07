  • August 7, 2020

COLLEGE SPORTS: Lone Star Conference postpones football, most fall sports to spring

Posted: Friday, August 7, 2020 3:33 pm

The Lone Star Conference Council of Presidents voted to postpone the start of football, soccer and volleyball until the spring due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference announced Friday.

Basketball also has been pushed back until the spring, though teams may begin practicing on Oct. 15.

Cross country, tennis and golf will be allowed to compete in the fall, beginning Sept. 21, as they are deemed to be lower-risk activities.

“Student-athlete welfare is our number one priority as a department,” UTPB director of athletics Scott Farmer said in a release. “The conference could not proceed without a safe path to maintain the health of our student-athletes and put them at unnecessary risk.”

With the decision, Lone Star Conference schools will play football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, baseball, softball, golf and tennis after returning from the holiday break.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

