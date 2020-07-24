COLLEGE SPORTS: Lone Star Conference delays start of fall sports

Citing the need to fully assess the ability of member institutions to adhere to NCAA guidelines to return to practice and competition, the Lone Star Conference delayed the start of practice for fall sports until no earlier than Aug. 24, the conference announced Friday.

If fall sports are allowed at the conference’s schools, they would begin no earlier than Sept. 21.

The Lone Star Conference Council of Presidents will meet again before the start of the fall season to review updated health information and any new directives or information from federal, state and local officials before making a final decision.