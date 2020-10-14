COLLEGE SPORTS: Farmer helps UTPB find successor

Outgoing UTPB athletic director Scott Farmer said that the three years under his leadership have flown by.

Now, Farmer is excited to officially be passing on that role as he retires after more than 30 years in intercollegiate athletics.

UTPB announced the hiring of Todd Dooley as the new athletic director Tuesday with his first official day of work slated for Nov. 2. Dooley is currently the Executive Associate Director of Athletics at the University of Louisiana Monroe.

Both Farmer and UTPB president Dr. Sandra Woodley discussed the hire in a virtual press conference Wednesday.

“His philosophies are very similar to mine,” Farmer said. “Student-athlete welfare is always his number one priority. He’s had a chance to meet with the coaches as well and I think they’ll be in good hands.”

Farmer added that Dooley was selected from an applicant pool of just under 100 candidates with over a dozen virtual interviews conducted and three finalists brought to campus.

Woodley added that while the process took a little longer than expected, it did go smoothly and the most important thing was to make sure on finding the right person.

“We were very intent on making the right decision no matter how long it took,” Woodley said. “We needed to make sure that we made the right decision here for the culture and what’s going on here.”

Woodley added that she saw that Dooley was the right fit to keep moving the athletic department forward with what Farmer had put in motion.

“Scott has spent time over the past three years giving additional value to our strategy that goes way beyond the athletic program,” Woodley said. “This person is an executive on the team that’s really got to make the entire strategy and the aspirations of the institution work and I got that feeling from Todd right away.”

Woodley added that Dooley had plenty of prior experience raising money for facility upgrades and said that she wanted someone “who had the skills, enthusiasm and the chops needed to come in here and take the reins and be proactive.”

Since Farmer arrived in 2017, the university completed work on the D. Kirk Edwards Human Performance Center on campus and also established the Champions Fund as an effort to increase the number of scholarships for student-athletes.

Woodley added that Farmer’s work has been a valuable asset for the university as a whole.

“I think Scott has outperformed his resources and that’s the best thing I would say about him,” she said. “We owe a great debt of gratitude to Scott for what he’s contributed in these three years because he’s contributed more than that here.”

Being able to manage a variety of roles is something that Farmer wanted to see from the person selected as the school’s next athletic director.

“The athletic director is over the most diverse unit of the campus,” he said. “We have everyone from grass cutters to doctors, PhD’s, coaches and sports information directors.

“It’s a lot of diverse backgrounds and at the same time, we’re the most visible department on a campus. The trade is to be able to balance that.”

Farmer also added that he was thankful to Dr. Woodley for allowing to have the transition period as well as to have a say as to who the next athletic director would be.

He said that he’s already begun the transition process with Dooley and helping him get familiar with some of the other department goals.

“I just have to say that it’s very humbling and I’m proud that Dr. Woodley allowed me to have that transition period,” he said. “Asking me to be involved in the search and making sure that there isn’t any overlap meant a lot to me. It meant that she trusted the way the program was going.”

