COLLEGE SPORTS: Falcons uncertain when they will play

During a virtual press conference Monday, Newman said that they were awaiting the schedule release from the Lone Star Conference as well as the release of potential exhibition games against Division I schools.

When the Falcons do take the court, it will likely be the first time that Newman will have his team all together.

“We think we’re individually talented and very deep but we actually have not had the opportunity to practice with our entire team as of today,” Newman said. “We’ve had a chance to coach our guys but in separate units and that’s never ideal.”

The team has been working out in separate groups between newcomers and upperclassmen over the last few weeks because of COVID-19 quarantine protocols and other safety measures. Most of those sessions have revolved around fundamentals and individual skill development.

Newman confirmed that there had been a couple of positive cases on the team and that one positive test during the season would force the team to go into a 14-day quarantine. He also noted that the team would be tested three times a week once the season begins.

Newman further added that managing everything both on and off the court has been his biggest challenge he’s had as a coach but credited his team for doing what it can to for the best chance to play.

“They’ve done a really good job of going to class when they have it or going online, coming to practice, coming to weights and then locking themselves in their room,” Newman said. “That’s kind of the state of being a college athlete right now.”

As for what the schedule may look like, Newman indicated that the Lone Star Conference may opt towards a conference-only schedule. Division II teams are allowed to play 22 regular season games in accordance with NCAA guidelines.

Making things more complicated is the possibility of Eastern New Mexico and Western New Mexico not competing. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan re-imposed a statewide shelter in place order that took effect Monday.

Other collegiate programs in the state — such as the University of New Mexico football program — have already moved operations to Las Vegas in order to continue competing because of restrictions on athletics in the state.

Newman said that if the conference comes out with a slate under the 22-game max allowed, UTPB would likely stay local to fill out its schedule with matchups against West Texas A&M, Lubbock Christian and Angelo State all as possibilities.

“It’s very unconventional but at this time and what we’re currently going through, I don’t think you’ll see anything that’s off limits,” he said. “It doesn’t matter to me.

“At this point, we just want to play in a safe environment and we want to give our kids the opportunity to step on the floor and play as many games as possible.”

If the Falcons play well enough to get an opportunity to play in the postseason, Newman believes that a potential Division II tournament could be scaled back compared to years past. The NCAA announced Monday that it would relocate the Division I tournament to one site, most likely Indianapolis.

He also expressed concern for what that could mean for what that could mean for Division II down the line.

“What scares me is that we’re not Division I and so the resources that are allocated typically for the Division II tournament to have a great experience, I don’t know if we’re going to get that,” he said. “We can’t bubble. We just don’t have the resources to do that.”

>> ONE YEAR LATER: Monday marked the one-year anniversary of “The Play” between football players John O’Kelley and Chris Hoad.

After intercepting a pass late in the second quarter against Texas A&M-Kingsville, O’Kelley raced down the left sideline toward a sure touchdown before stunning everyone on the field and in Ratliff Stadium — including Hoad.

With less than 40 yards to go to reach the end zone, O’Kelley turned and handed the ball off to Hoad, a senior, so he could score in his final collegiate game.

That play received national attention, going viral on social media, and head football coach Justin Carrigan said that it gave the program as a whole a boost.

“You love the unselfishness of it,” Carrigan said. “For a guy to think of his teammate in that kind of moment, that’s the kind of stuff that you hope your guys understand and get. That was a great glimpse of some of the top character we have in the program between John and Chris.”

>> WRAPPING UP: The UTPB swimming team wrapped up its fall season by posting six season-best times in the final day of the OCU Invite in Edmond, Okla.

Deanna White swam a personal best in the 200 breaststroke and Trevor Heath set another personal best in the 100 freestyle. It was the final competition for all UTPB sports until the spring semester.

