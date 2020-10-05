COLLEGE SPORTS: Falcons get adjusted to flip flop schedules

The UTPB football team officially got practice underway last week as the Falcons continue moving towards playing their season in the spring.

Head coach Justin Carrigan said that the goal is to try to keep things as close to business as usual as possible despite the changes to the calendar caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We try to treat it as normal as we can. It’s nothing too drastic,” Carrigan said. “Obviously, we have more time to prepare for the season so there’s more opportunities to get deeper into the offseason and program goals just because you have more time.”

The extra time has also allowed Carrigan to get a more in-depth evaluation of what he has on his team.

Based on the first week of practice, Carrigan has plenty of reasons for optimism. That’s especially true for the 50 new freshmen on this year’s roster.

“They are extremely talented and a deeper group,” Carrigan said. “I thought last year’s freshmen class was one of the best I’ve been around and this year’s freshmen class rivals that.”

There’s another aspect of this group of freshmen that stands out in Carrigan’s mind.

“They have great coachability and a desire to learn,” he said. “Sometimes, you get guys that are uncoachable or they have all the answers. We haven’t had those guys here.

“They’re hungry. They want answers and want to be coached and that’s been the one thing that’s pleased me the most so far over this short period of time.”

Lone Star Conference football programs West Texas A&M and Angelo State are playing an abbreviated schedule in the fall while other programs, like UTPB, are waiting and Carrigan said that it’s been a challenge for him as a coach to see other teams playing. He added that he’s been impressed by his team’s attitude with everything else going on.

“Our players have handled it well and nobody has really said anything and there haven’t been any complaints,” Carrigan said. “Everyone’s spirits have been high.”

The Falcons are slated to conduct 12 practices over the course of the fall before wrapping up with a “fall game” Oct. 31. Until then, Carrigan said that the biggest point of emphasis to make sure that everyone is in sync, particularly on offense.

He also added that the defense will be looking for other players to step up after the departures of Chris Hoad and Keegan Gray.

“I told our quarterbacks this morning that for the next 12 practices, the offense is going to be behind the defense and that’s typically how it goes,” he said. “So it’s about catching up and making sure that everyone is on the same page.”

>> GETTING ADJUSTED: First-year women’s soccer coach Lynsey Winkler is also getting acclimated to her new team and new surroundings.

With the Falcons not playing, it’s allowed the team to build some extra chemistry. The team also received a special surprise Friday when they got to see the new locker room for the first time with new gear including cleats and travel gear.

“It was awesome,” Winkler said. “We went from no locker room to now having one of the best in the conference. It was really fun to see how excited they were.”

Winkler also had the chance to put some of her game plans in action with a scrimmage Saturday against Lubbock Christian. She said that there were five players missing that would have gotten substantial minutes and it presented an opportunity for others to fill in.

“It was just about the next person up and how they were going to handle it,” Winkler said. “The team has never complained once about the situation.

“They’ve taken it in stride and I was just really proud of them for their poise and resilience.”

Former Permian midfielder Hannah Gore was specifically mentioned by Winkler as someone who benefited from the extra time on the pitch. Gore missed her senior season with the Lady Panthers due to a torn ACL.

Winkler added that her goals for the rest of the fall include building up the team’s fitness levels as well as implementing her style of play. The Falcons are scheduled to scrimmage against Angelo State Friday.

