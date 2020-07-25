  • July 25, 2020

COLLEGE SPORTS: ASC postpones fall sports until Spring 2021 - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE SPORTS: ASC postpones fall sports until Spring 2021

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, July 25, 2020 7:42 pm

COLLEGE SPORTS: ASC postpones fall sports until Spring 2021 OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The American Southwest Conference announced late Friday night that it was delaying all fall sports to the spring of 2021 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision impacts the conference’s football season along with cross country, soccer and volleyball schedules and championships.

Sul Ross State is one of the 12 member schools that make up the NCAA Division III conference, which include schools in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi.

Teams will be allowed to play nonconference games if the school chooses to as part of a waiver expected to be approved by the NCAA and allowed to individual and team skill workouts in accordance with current public health guidelines.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , on Saturday, July 25, 2020 7:42 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
87°
Humidity: 41%
Winds: ESE at 15mph
Feels Like: 88°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 97°/Low 72°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 93°/Low 71°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 95°/Low 71°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]