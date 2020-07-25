COLLEGE SPORTS: ASC postpones fall sports until Spring 2021

The American Southwest Conference announced late Friday night that it was delaying all fall sports to the spring of 2021 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision impacts the conference’s football season along with cross country, soccer and volleyball schedules and championships.

Sul Ross State is one of the 12 member schools that make up the NCAA Division III conference, which include schools in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi.

Teams will be allowed to play nonconference games if the school chooses to as part of a waiver expected to be approved by the NCAA and allowed to individual and team skill workouts in accordance with current public health guidelines.