  • July 13, 2020

COLLEGE SPORTS: 52 Odessa College student-athletes named to NJCAA All-Academic team

COLLEGE SPORTS: 52 Odessa College student-athletes named to NJCAA All-Academic team

Posted: Monday, July 13, 2020 7:22 pm

52 Odessa College student-athletes across six different sports were recognized on the NJCAA All-Academic teams released Monday.

15 Wranglers, including six women’s basketball players and three volleyball players, were named to the first team for a 4.0 grade point average.

The Wranglers also had 12 student-athletes honored on the second team with 25 more earning honors on the third team.

Student-athletes were eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an overall GPA of 3.6 or higher.

All 13 student-athletes from the women’s basketball team as well as an additional 13 players from the baseball team were honored across all teams.

 

