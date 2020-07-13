COLLEGE SPORTS: 52 Odessa College student-athletes named to NJCAA All-Academic team

52 Odessa College student-athletes across six different sports were recognized on the NJCAA All-Academic teams released Monday.
15 Wranglers, including six women’s basketball players and three volleyball players, were named to the first team for a 4.0 grade point average.
The Wranglers also had 12 student-athletes honored on the second team with 25 more earning honors on the third team.
Student-athletes were eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an overall GPA of 3.6 or higher.
All 13 student-athletes from the women’s basketball team as well as an additional 13 players from the baseball team were honored across all teams.
