  • July 14, 2020

COLLEGE SPORTS: 151 Falcons on LSC Commissioner's Honor Roll - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE SPORTS: 151 Falcons on LSC Commissioner's Honor Roll

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, July 14, 2020 7:55 pm

COLLEGE SPORTS: 151 Falcons on LSC Commissioner's Honor Roll OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

UTPB had 151 student-athletes named to the Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester.

The Commissioner’s Honor Roll is announced at the conclusion of the fall and spring semesters with student-athletes qualifying based on grade point average for the current semester. To be eligible for the honor roll, student-athletes must have a minimum 3.30 GPA for the current semester and be on the roster.

The number of Falcons honored increased from 128 in the fall. The Falcons had a record number of 50 student-athletes achieve a 4.0 GPA or better, up from the 39 in the fall.

St. Edward’s led the conference with 200 honorees. West Texas A&M was second with 188 honorees followed by Texas A&M-Kingsville (184), Angelo State (179) and Texas A&M-Commerce (174).

Of the 2,667 honorees, 931 (34.9 percent) earned a perfect 4.0 GPA for the spring semester. St. Edward’s again led the way with 76 student-athletes completing flawless semesters followed by WT’s 75. Angelo State, Tarleton State and UT Tyler all tied for third with 64 student-athletes earning 4.0 GPAs.

Softball had a league-high 98 student-athletes earn perfect GPAs followed by women’s soccer (95), volleyball (86) and women’s basketball (83).

 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 7:55 pm. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
100°
Humidity: 13%
Winds: S at 17mph
Feels Like: 100°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 110°/Low 79°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 106°/Low 75°
More sun than clouds. Highs 104 to 108F and lows in the mid 70s.

thursday

weather
High 102°/Low 74°
Sunshine. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]