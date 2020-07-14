COLLEGE SPORTS: 151 Falcons on LSC Commissioner's Honor Roll

UTPB had 151 student-athletes named to the Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester.

The Commissioner’s Honor Roll is announced at the conclusion of the fall and spring semesters with student-athletes qualifying based on grade point average for the current semester. To be eligible for the honor roll, student-athletes must have a minimum 3.30 GPA for the current semester and be on the roster.

The number of Falcons honored increased from 128 in the fall. The Falcons had a record number of 50 student-athletes achieve a 4.0 GPA or better, up from the 39 in the fall.

St. Edward’s led the conference with 200 honorees. West Texas A&M was second with 188 honorees followed by Texas A&M-Kingsville (184), Angelo State (179) and Texas A&M-Commerce (174).

Of the 2,667 honorees, 931 (34.9 percent) earned a perfect 4.0 GPA for the spring semester. St. Edward’s again led the way with 76 student-athletes completing flawless semesters followed by WT’s 75. Angelo State, Tarleton State and UT Tyler all tied for third with 64 student-athletes earning 4.0 GPAs.

Softball had a league-high 98 student-athletes earn perfect GPAs followed by women’s soccer (95), volleyball (86) and women’s basketball (83).