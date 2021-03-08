Odessa College logo
- Odessa College 13-13, University of the Southwest 13-2
-
GAME 1
USW.............. 100 00(10) 2 — 13 11 0
Odessa.......... 230 212 3 — 13 20 3
Sierra Flores, Madison Ganaway (7) and Lili Medina. Fadwa Ben Karim, Alyssa Barrientez (6), Amanda Pillkahn (7) and Taryn Terpsma. 2B — Odessa College: Illy Cisneros, Marijn Crouwel, Hunter Harkrider. 3B — University of the Southwest: Ganaway. Odessa College: Harkrider. HR — University of the Southwest: Alyssa Martinez, Medina. Odessa College: Cisneros, Crouwel.
———
GAME 2
USW.............. 000 02 — 2 6 0
Odessa.......... 005 8x — 13 13 0
Katie Otto, Sierra Flores (4) and Lili Medina. Morgan Brandon and Marijn Crouwel. W — Brandon. L — Otto. 2B — University of the Southwest: Amanda Perez 2, Otto. Odessa College: Illy Cisneros, Alyssa Gillen. HR — Odessa College: Cisneros.
Records — Odessa College 11-2-1
Posted: Monday, March 8, 2021 7:07 pm
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Wranglers finish with tie and victory in doubleheader
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
The Odessa College softball team finished in a tie and won the second game of a doubleheader against the University of the Southwest Monday at Wrangler Field.
The Wranglers rallied to finish in a 13-13 tie against the Mustangs in Game 1 and won 13-2 in five innings in the second game.
Illy Cisneros led the way for Odessa College, finishing 5 for 7 and driving in seven runs with two doubles and two home runs on the day.
Hunter Harkrider went 3 for 3 in the first game with a double, triple and a home run.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Sports,
Local,
College,
Odessa College
on
Monday, March 8, 2021 7:07 pm.
| Tags:
Odessa College,
Wranglers,
University Of The Southwest,
Softball,
College Softball