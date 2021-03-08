  • March 8, 2021

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Wranglers finish with tie and victory in doubleheader

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Wranglers finish with tie and victory in doubleheader

Odessa College 13-13, University of the Southwest 13-2

GAME 1

USW.............. 100 00(10)  2   —   13    11     0

Odessa.......... 230  212     3   —   13    20     3

Sierra Flores, Madison Ganaway (7) and Lili Medina. Fadwa Ben Karim, Alyssa Barrientez (6), Amanda Pillkahn (7) and Taryn Terpsma. 2B — Odessa College: Illy Cisneros, Marijn Crouwel, Hunter Harkrider. 3B — University of the Southwest: Ganaway. Odessa College: Harkrider. HR — University of the Southwest: Alyssa Martinez, Medina. Odessa College: Cisneros, Crouwel.

———

GAME 2

USW.............. 000    02   —     2     6      0

Odessa.......... 005     8x   —   13   13      0

Katie Otto, Sierra Flores (4) and Lili Medina. Morgan Brandon and Marijn Crouwel. W — Brandon. L — Otto. 2B — University of the Southwest: Amanda Perez 2, Otto. Odessa College: Illy Cisneros, Alyssa Gillen. HR — Odessa College: Cisneros.

Records — Odessa College 11-2-1

Posted: Monday, March 8, 2021 7:07 pm

Posted: Monday, March 8, 2021 7:07 pm

The Odessa College softball team finished in a tie and won the second game of a doubleheader against the University of the Southwest Monday at Wrangler Field.

The Wranglers rallied to finish in a 13-13 tie against the Mustangs in Game 1 and won 13-2 in five innings in the second game.

Illy Cisneros led the way for Odessa College, finishing 5 for 7 and driving in seven runs with two doubles and two home runs on the day.

Hunter Harkrider went 3 for 3 in the first game with a double, triple and a home run. 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

