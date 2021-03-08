COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Wranglers finish with tie and victory in doubleheader

The Odessa College softball team finished in a tie and won the second game of a doubleheader against the University of the Southwest Monday at Wrangler Field.

The Wranglers rallied to finish in a 13-13 tie against the Mustangs in Game 1 and won 13-2 in five innings in the second game.

Illy Cisneros led the way for Odessa College, finishing 5 for 7 and driving in seven runs with two doubles and two home runs on the day.

Hunter Harkrider went 3 for 3 in the first game with a double, triple and a home run.