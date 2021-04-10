Tony Venegas|Odessa Ameircan
Odessa College batter Lauren Gonzales (4) puts the ball into play during the first game of a WJCAC softball doubleheader against Midland College March 27 at the Wrangler Softball Complex.
- Odessa College 12-9, Western Texas College 3-7
GAME 1
WTC............... 000 003 — 3 6 0
Odessa.......... 011 307 — 12 13 1
Morgan Abernathy and Ivey Zamora. Aydenne Brown, Ally Lowe (6) and Marijn Crouwel. W — Brown. L — Abernathy. 2B — Western Texas College: Jewel Garza, Alyssa Ybarra. Odessa College: Kaylean Ayala, Hunter Harkrider, Reagan Hillis. 3B — Odessa College: Madi Scott. HR — Odessa College: Alyssa Barrientez, Illy Cisneros, Harkrider, Hillis.
GAME 2
WTC............... 011 100 4 — 7 9 5
Odessa.......... 201 222 x — 9 8 4
Taylor Sides and Brittney Sierra. Fadwa ben Karim and Megan Knapp, Ila Telford (7). W — Ben Karim. L — Sides. 2B — Western Texas College: Taighen Whitzel. Odessa College: Illy Cisneros, Alyssa Gillen, Hunter Harkrider. 3B — Western Texas College: Valeria Contreras.
Records — Western Texas College 7-19, 2-12; Odessa College 22-6, 11-3.
Posted: Saturday, April 10, 2021 7:35 pm
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Wranglers complete four-game sweep over Western Texas College
The Odessa College softball team finished off a four-game sweep of Western Texas College with a pair of wins Saturday at the Wrangler Softball Complex.
The Wranglers won the first game 12-3 in six innings and held on for a 9-7 victory in Game 2.
Odessa College combined for 21 hits over the two games and hit four home runs in the first game. The Wranglers also scored seven runs in the sixth inning to pull away.
After pulling ahead to a 9-3 lead in the second game, the Wranglers held off a four-run seventh inning from the Westerners in Game 2 to hold on for the victory.
Lauren Gonzales led Odessa College (22-6 overall, 11-3 WJCAC) with five hits and six stolen bases while Hunter Harkrider had four hits, including a home run and a double.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
