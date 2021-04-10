COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Wranglers complete four-game sweep over Western Texas College

The Odessa College softball team finished off a four-game sweep of Western Texas College with a pair of wins Saturday at the Wrangler Softball Complex.

The Wranglers won the first game 12-3 in six innings and held on for a 9-7 victory in Game 2.

Odessa College combined for 21 hits over the two games and hit four home runs in the first game. The Wranglers also scored seven runs in the sixth inning to pull away.

After pulling ahead to a 9-3 lead in the second game, the Wranglers held off a four-run seventh inning from the Westerners in Game 2 to hold on for the victory.

Lauren Gonzales led Odessa College (22-6 overall, 11-3 WJCAC) with five hits and six stolen bases while Hunter Harkrider had four hits, including a home run and a double.