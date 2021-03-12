COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB swept by UT Tyler in first home conference series

The UTPB softball team hung in with No. 8 UT Tyler for most of their Lone Star Conference doubleheader Friday. Unfortunately, it did not last.

The Falcons were locked in a close battle in the first game before things got away in the second game, resulting in a sweep of 4-1 and 11-0 in five innings, respectively, in the conference home opener Friday at UTPB Field.

UTPB (3-13 overall, 1-5 conference) was held in check by the UT Tyler pitching duo of Payton Foster and Erin Hill, who combined to allow just one run and seven hits in the two games.

“I think we just got overwhelmed and started panicking and not making adjustments that are essential for us to battle back,” UTPB head coach Tiala Tagaloa said. “We made some of those adjustments in the first game and in the second game, I just think that it was completely lost.”

The Falcons’ lone run of the doubleheader came in the first inning with an RBI double from Kortlyn Brown. Ashlynn Bradley also led the Falcons offensively with three hits on the day.

The Patriots got on the board on a single from Amanda Marek that turned into a run coming across after a Falcons error. Another UTPB miscue in the second inning gave UT Tyler a second run when Haleigh Swinney scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded.

Mak Dominguez added a two-run single in the fourth inning and that proved to be enough of a cushion for Foster, who struck out three and allowed just three hits.

UTPB was able to stay in the game thanks to the pitching efforts of Becky Berth. Berth went the distance for the Falcons in Game 1, striking out two and allowing three earned runs for her efforts.

Both teams were locked in a close battle through the first three innings of the second game with the lone run coming in off an RBI single from Marek in the top of the first inning. Marek finished 3 for 5 with three runs batted in.

After a three-run fourth inning with a two-run double from Avery Farr and another run drive in by Kylie Brown, Marek’s two-run home run over the right-center field wall in the top of the fifth inning was the start of a seven-run frame that broke the game open for UT Tyler (12-4, 6-0).

Choco Munoz had a double in the bottom of the frame before Hill struck out the side to extinguish the Falcons’ chances of extending the game.

“It was definitely tough early on,” UT Tyler head coach Mike Reed said. “I was very pleased with our pitching and defense today. I thought early on we weren’t swinging as well as we can but hey kept us in it and helped us relax before we had some big at bats that swung the game open.”

