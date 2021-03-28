  • March 28, 2021

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB swept by Texas A&M International

Texas A&M International 14-8, UTPB 0-0

GAME 1

TAMIU............ 002  012     9   —   14    17     0

UTPB.............. 000  000     0   —     0      1     2

Erika Cortez and Shelby Edwards. Becky Berth, Marissa Salinas (5) and Choco Munoz. W — Cortez. L — Berth. 2B — Texas A&M International: Edwards, Paige Sasser, Briana Arredondo. UTPB: April Arellano. HR — Texas A&M International: Morgan Chavarria 2, Arredondo, Victoria Maldonado.

———

GAME 2

TAMIU............ 031    40   —     8   12      0

UTPB.............. 000    00   —     0     2      0

Chelsea Salinas and Shelby Edwards. Sierra Camcho and Nayeli Diaz. W — Salinas. L — Camacho. 2B — Texas A&M International: Darrian Smith. UTPB: Lani Graft. HR — Texas A&M: International: Victoria Gonzalez, Smith, Victoria Maldonado.

Records — Texas A&M International 18-8, 12-4; UTPB 3-23. 1-15.

Posted: Sunday, March 28, 2021 8:43 pm

The UTPB softball team was shut out in both games of its Lone Star Conference doubleheader against Texas A&M International Sunday, falling 14-0 in Game 1 and 8-0 in five innings in Game 2 Sunday at UTPB Field.

The Falcons (3-23 overall, 1-15 conference) finished with three total hits over the course of the two games. April Arellano had two of those hits to lead UTPB.

Erika Cortez and Chelsea Salinas were the pitchers in Game 1 and 2, respectively, to lead the Dustdevils (18-8, 12-4). Morgan Chavarria led Texas A&M International offensively with six total hits, including a pair of home runs in the first game.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in on Sunday, March 28, 2021 8:43 pm.

