COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB swept by Texas A&M International

- Texas A&M International 14-8, UTPB 0-0
GAME 1
TAMIU............ 002 012 9 — 14 17 0
UTPB.............. 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Erika Cortez and Shelby Edwards. Becky Berth, Marissa Salinas (5) and Choco Munoz. W — Cortez. L — Berth. 2B — Texas A&M International: Edwards, Paige Sasser, Briana Arredondo. UTPB: April Arellano. HR — Texas A&M International: Morgan Chavarria 2, Arredondo, Victoria Maldonado.
GAME 2
TAMIU............ 031 40 — 8 12 0
UTPB.............. 000 00 — 0 2 0
Chelsea Salinas and Shelby Edwards. Sierra Camcho and Nayeli Diaz. W — Salinas. L — Camacho. 2B — Texas A&M International: Darrian Smith. UTPB: Lani Graft. HR — Texas A&M: International: Victoria Gonzalez, Smith, Victoria Maldonado.
Records — Texas A&M International 18-8, 12-4; UTPB 3-23. 1-15.
The UTPB softball team was shut out in both games of its Lone Star Conference doubleheader against Texas A&M International Sunday, falling 14-0 in Game 1 and 8-0 in five innings in Game 2 Sunday at UTPB Field.
The Falcons (3-23 overall, 1-15 conference) finished with three total hits over the course of the two games. April Arellano had two of those hits to lead UTPB.
Erika Cortez and Chelsea Salinas were the pitchers in Game 1 and 2, respectively, to lead the Dustdevils (18-8, 12-4). Morgan Chavarria led Texas A&M International offensively with six total hits, including a pair of home runs in the first game.
