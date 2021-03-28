COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB swept by Texas A&M International

The UTPB softball team was shut out in both games of its Lone Star Conference doubleheader against Texas A&M International Sunday, falling 14-0 in Game 1 and 8-0 in five innings in Game 2 Sunday at UTPB Field.

The Falcons (3-23 overall, 1-15 conference) finished with three total hits over the course of the two games. April Arellano had two of those hits to lead UTPB.

Erika Cortez and Chelsea Salinas were the pitchers in Game 1 and 2, respectively, to lead the Dustdevils (18-8, 12-4). Morgan Chavarria led Texas A&M International offensively with six total hits, including a pair of home runs in the first game.