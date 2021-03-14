COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB swept by Texas A&M-Commerce

UTPB_new_logo_CMYK.jpg
- Texas A&M-Commerce 6-8, UTPB 0-0
GAME 1
TAMUC........... 300 030 0 — 6 9 1
UTPB.............. 000 000 0 — 0 6 2
Emily Otto and Kinsie Hebler. Beck Berth and Nayeli Diaz. W — Otto. L — Berth. 2B — Texas A&M-Commerce: Uxua Modrego, Alyssa LeBlanc, Hebler. UTPB: April Arrellano.
GAME 2
TAMUC........... 051 101 — 8 9 0
UTPB.............. 000 000 — 0 2 2
Alyssa LeBlanc and Delaney Boley. Abby Cousins, Sierra Camacho (2) and Sydney Bishop, Choco Munoz (4). W — LeBlanc. L — Cousins. 2B — Texas A&M-Commerce: Avery Boley, LeBlanc.
Records — Texas A&M-Commerce 14-4 Overall, 8-0 Lone Star Conference; UTPB 3-15, 1-7.
The UTPB softball team was held in check by No. 3 Texas A&M-Commerce after being swept 6-0 and 8-0, respectively, in Lone Star Conference play Sunday at UTPB Field.
The Falcons (3-15 overall, 1-7 conference) had eight hits combined in the two contests. Leslie Martinez led the way with a pair of hits for the Falcons. Becky Berth recorded six strikeouts over seven innings in the first game.
Mackenzie Dugi led the way for the Lions (14-4, 8-0) with four hits and two runs batted in over the span of two games.
Alyssa LeBlanc also drove in two runs and pitched a six-inning shutout in the second game for Texas A&M-Commerce. Emily Otto earned the win in the first game.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
