  • March 14, 2021

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB swept by Texas A&M-Commerce

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB swept by Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas A&M-Commerce 6-8, UTPB 0-0

GAME 1

TAMUC........... 300  030     0   —     6      9     1

UTPB.............. 000  000     0   —     0      6     2

Emily Otto and Kinsie Hebler. Beck Berth and Nayeli Diaz. W — Otto. L — Berth. 2B — Texas A&M-Commerce: Uxua Modrego, Alyssa LeBlanc, Hebler. UTPB: April Arrellano.

———

GAME 2

TAMUC........... 051  101   —     8     9      0

UTPB.............. 000  000   —     0     2      2

Alyssa LeBlanc and Delaney Boley. Abby Cousins, Sierra Camacho (2) and Sydney Bishop, Choco Munoz (4). W — LeBlanc. L — Cousins. 2B — Texas A&M-Commerce: Avery Boley, LeBlanc.

Records — Texas A&M-Commerce 14-4 Overall, 8-0 Lone Star Conference; UTPB 3-15, 1-7.

Posted: Sunday, March 14, 2021 8:44 pm

Posted: Sunday, March 14, 2021 8:44 pm

The UTPB softball team was held in check by No. 3 Texas A&M-Commerce after being swept 6-0 and 8-0, respectively, in Lone Star Conference play Sunday at UTPB Field.

The Falcons (3-15 overall, 1-7 conference) had eight hits combined in the two contests. Leslie Martinez led the way with a pair of hits for the Falcons. Becky Berth recorded six strikeouts over seven innings in the first game.

Mackenzie Dugi led the way for the Lions (14-4, 8-0) with four hits and two runs batted in over the span of two games.

Alyssa LeBlanc also drove in two runs and pitched a six-inning shutout in the second game for Texas A&M-Commerce. Emily Otto earned the win in the first game.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.



