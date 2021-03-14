COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB swept by Texas A&M-Commerce

The UTPB softball team was held in check by No. 3 Texas A&M-Commerce after being swept 6-0 and 8-0, respectively, in Lone Star Conference play Sunday at UTPB Field.

The Falcons (3-15 overall, 1-7 conference) had eight hits combined in the two contests. Leslie Martinez led the way with a pair of hits for the Falcons. Becky Berth recorded six strikeouts over seven innings in the first game.

Mackenzie Dugi led the way for the Lions (14-4, 8-0) with four hits and two runs batted in over the span of two games.

Alyssa LeBlanc also drove in two runs and pitched a six-inning shutout in the second game for Texas A&M-Commerce. Emily Otto earned the win in the first game.