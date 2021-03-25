  • March 25, 2021

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB set to host Texas A&M-Kingsville

Posted: Thursday, March 25, 2021 4:34 pm

The UTPB softball team returns to play when it hosts Texas A&M-Kingsville in a Lone Star Conference doubleheader at 3 p.m. Friday at UTPB Field.

The Falcons (3-19 overall, 1-11 in conference) have lost eight straight games, having been outscored 70-0 during that span.

The Javelinas (16-5, 9-3) come into the matchup on a two-game losing streak.

