Posted: Thursday, March 25, 2021 4:34 pm
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB set to host Texas A&M-Kingsville
The UTPB softball team returns to play when it hosts Texas A&M-Kingsville in a Lone Star Conference doubleheader at 3 p.m. Friday at UTPB Field.
The Falcons (3-19 overall, 1-11 in conference) have lost eight straight games, having been outscored 70-0 during that span.
The Javelinas (16-5, 9-3) come into the matchup on a two-game losing streak.
