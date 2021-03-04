COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB, Odessa College prepare for road doubleheaders

Both the UTPB and Odessa College softball teams will be on the road in a pair of doubleheaders Friday. The Falcons will open Lone Star Conference play against Midwestern State starting at 4 p.m. in Wichita Falls. It will be the first series for the Falcons since Feb. 27 against the University of the Southwest.
The Wranglers will face Ranger College starting at 1 p.m. Odessa College swept Ranger to open the season on Jan. 28. Its previously scheduled series against Navarro College scheduled for Saturday is canceled.
