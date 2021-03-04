  • March 4, 2021

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB, Odessa College prepare for road doubleheaders

Posted: Thursday, March 4, 2021 6:11 pm

Both the UTPB and Odessa College softball teams will be on the road in a pair of doubleheaders Friday. The Falcons will open Lone Star Conference play against Midwestern State starting at 4 p.m. in Wichita Falls. It will be the first series for the Falcons since Feb. 27 against the University of the Southwest.

The Wranglers will face Ranger College starting at 1 p.m. Odessa College swept Ranger to open the season on Jan. 28. Its previously scheduled series against Navarro College scheduled for Saturday is canceled.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

