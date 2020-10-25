COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB, Odessa College honor Jasmine Melendez before scrimmage

The UTPB softball team had a ceremony in memory of Jasmine Meléndez prior to its scrimmage with Howard College Sunday at UTPB Park.

Meléndez, 15, was a Midland High softball player who died this past week after her family said that she was beaten and sexually assaulted. She was airlifted to a hospital in Dallas Tuesday where she died from her injuries.

The UTPB softball team also announced on social media earlier this week that it would wear a purple ribbon with Meléndez’s jersey number, 12, for the remaining games and scrimmages. The Odessa College softball team also attended to show its support as well.

A GoFundMe page has been started on behalf of the family to help pay for medical bills and funeral expenses. A link to donate is here: https://tinyurl.com/yyhyqfmm.