  • October 25, 2020

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB, Odessa College honor Jasmine Melendez before scrimmage - Odessa American: Sports

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB, Odessa College honor Jasmine Melendez before scrimmage

Posted: Sunday, October 25, 2020 7:42 pm

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB, Odessa College honor Jasmine Melendez before scrimmage

The UTPB softball team had a ceremony in memory of Jasmine Meléndez prior to its scrimmage with Howard College Sunday at UTPB Park.

Meléndez, 15, was a Midland High softball player who died this past week after her family said that she was beaten and sexually assaulted. She was airlifted to a hospital in Dallas Tuesday where she died from her injuries.

The UTPB softball team also announced on social media earlier this week that it would wear a purple ribbon with Meléndez’s jersey number, 12, for the remaining games and scrimmages. The Odessa College softball team also attended to show its support as well. 

A GoFundMe page has been started on behalf of the family to help pay for medical bills and funeral expenses. A link to donate is here: https://tinyurl.com/yyhyqfmm.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

