  • April 11, 2021

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB finishes weekend with split at St. Edward's - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB finishes weekend with split at St. Edward's

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
St. Edward’s 2-1, UTPB 1-3

GAME 1

UTPB.............. 001  000     0   —     1      5     0

St. Edward’s.. 100  001      x   —     2      7     1

Sierra Camacho and Sydney Bishop. McKenna Leamon and Valerie Brant. W — Leamon. L — Camacho. 2B — UTPB: Alice Marion. HR — St. Edward’s: Kathryn Connelly.

———

GAME 2

UTPB.............. 001  101     0   —     3      6     0

St. Edward’s.. 000  001     0   —     1      5     2

Becky Berth and Nayeli Diaz. Cadie Belle Currie, Lauren Jaresh (2) and Valerie Brant. W — Berth. L — Belle Currie.

Records — UTPB 4-26, 2-18; St. Edward’s 12-12, 8-10.

Posted: Sunday, April 11, 2021 9:08 pm

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB finishes weekend with split at St. Edward's OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

AUSTIN The UTPB softball team finished its latest road trip with a split against St. Edward’s in a Lone Star Conference doubleheader Sunday at Diane Daniels Field. The Falcons fell 2-1 to the Hilltoppers in Game 1 before bouncing back with a 3-1 victory in Game 2.

The Falcons (4-26 overall, 2-18) got a pair of solid pitching performances from Sierra Camacho and Becky Berth. Camacho pitched six innings and allowed seven hits and struck out two in the Game 1 start. Berth struck out three and allowed five hits in a complete-game effort. 

April Arellano finished with three hits on the day and became the seventh Falcons player to reach 100 career hits with her RBI single in the third inning of Game 1.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Sunday, April 11, 2021 9:08 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
67°
Humidity: 12%
Winds: WSW at 2mph
Feels Like: 67°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 90°/Low 57°
A few clouds. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 80°/Low 48°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 56°/Low 50°
Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 63°/Low 50°
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]