Tony Venegas|Odessa American
OAT031321UTPBSoftball07
UTPB pitcher Becky Berth (18) throws a pitch to a UT Tyler batter during the first game of a Lone Star Conference softball doubleheader March 12 at UTPB Field.
- St. Edward’s 2-1, UTPB 1-3
-
GAME 1
UTPB.............. 001 000 0 — 1 5 0
St. Edward’s.. 100 001 x — 2 7 1
Sierra Camacho and Sydney Bishop. McKenna Leamon and Valerie Brant. W — Leamon. L — Camacho. 2B — UTPB: Alice Marion. HR — St. Edward’s: Kathryn Connelly.
———
GAME 2
UTPB.............. 001 101 0 — 3 6 0
St. Edward’s.. 000 001 0 — 1 5 2
Becky Berth and Nayeli Diaz. Cadie Belle Currie, Lauren Jaresh (2) and Valerie Brant. W — Berth. L — Belle Currie.
Records — UTPB 4-26, 2-18; St. Edward’s 12-12, 8-10.
Posted: Sunday, April 11, 2021 9:08 pm
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB finishes weekend with split at St. Edward's
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
AUSTIN The UTPB softball team finished its latest road trip with a split against St. Edward’s in a Lone Star Conference doubleheader Sunday at Diane Daniels Field. The Falcons fell 2-1 to the Hilltoppers in Game 1 before bouncing back with a 3-1 victory in Game 2.
The Falcons (4-26 overall, 2-18) got a pair of solid pitching performances from Sierra Camacho and Becky Berth. Camacho pitched six innings and allowed seven hits and struck out two in the Game 1 start. Berth struck out three and allowed five hits in a complete-game effort.
April Arellano finished with three hits on the day and became the seventh Falcons player to reach 100 career hits with her RBI single in the third inning of Game 1.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Sports,
Local,
College,
Utpb
on
Sunday, April 11, 2021 9:08 pm.
| Tags:
Utpb,
Softball,
College Softball,
Falcons,
St Edwards