COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB finishes weekend with split at St. Edward's

AUSTIN The UTPB softball team finished its latest road trip with a split against St. Edward’s in a Lone Star Conference doubleheader Sunday at Diane Daniels Field. The Falcons fell 2-1 to the Hilltoppers in Game 1 before bouncing back with a 3-1 victory in Game 2.

The Falcons (4-26 overall, 2-18) got a pair of solid pitching performances from Sierra Camacho and Becky Berth. Camacho pitched six innings and allowed seven hits and struck out two in the Game 1 start. Berth struck out three and allowed five hits in a complete-game effort.

April Arellano finished with three hits on the day and became the seventh Falcons player to reach 100 career hits with her RBI single in the third inning of Game 1.