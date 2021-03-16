COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College's Brown named Pitcher of the Week for fourth time

Odessa College pitcher Aydenne Brown was selected as the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week the conference announced Tuesday.

It is the fourth time this season that the freshman from Canada has earned the weekly honor.

Brown did not allow an earned run and gave up just one hit in conference games against Frank Phillips College on Friday and Clarendon College Saturday. She finished with a perfect game on Saturday, while also compiling 22 strikeouts over her two starts.

The Wranglers return to play against Western Texas College Friday for a doubleheader in Snyder.