COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College's Brown earns another WJCAC Pitcher of the Week award

Odessa College freshman pitcher Aydenne Brown continues to add to her award-winning season after being named the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week for the seventh time in the 2021 season.
In two starts against Western Texas College last week, Brown won both and did not allow an earned run, surrendering five hits in 12 innings. She also finished both games with a combined 20 strikeouts and two walks.
Brown was also named the NJCAA Division I softball pitcher of the week back on March 17.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.