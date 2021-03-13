COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College with perfect start to sweep

Odessa College’s Aydenne Brown was perfect in the circle to help the Lady Wranglers to a sweep of Clarendon College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Saturday at Wrangler Field.

Odessa College earned a 12-0 victory in four innings in Game 1, followed by a 10-0 victory in Game 2.

Brown, who pitched a one-hitter on Friday, was untouchable in the shortened Game 1 as the Lady Wranglers’ offense went to work early, scoring three runs in both the first and second innings to break things open. Brown struck out nine in the victory.