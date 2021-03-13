  • March 13, 2021

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College with perfect start to sweep - Odessa American: Sports

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College with perfect start to sweep

Posted: Saturday, March 13, 2021 5:48 pm

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College with perfect start to sweep Odessa American oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7737 Odessa American

Odessa College’s Aydenne Brown was perfect in the circle to help the Lady Wranglers to a sweep of Clarendon College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Saturday at Wrangler Field.

Odessa College earned a 12-0 victory in four innings in Game 1, followed by a 10-0 victory in Game 2.

Brown, who pitched a one-hitter on Friday, was untouchable in the shortened Game 1 as the Lady Wranglers’ offense went to work early, scoring three runs in both the first and second innings to break things open. Brown struck out nine in the victory.

Posted in on Saturday, March 13, 2021 5:48 pm.

