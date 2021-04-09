COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College sweeps Western Texas College

Odessa College logo
- Odessa College 8-9, Western Texas College 0-8
GAME 1
WTC............... 000 00 — 0 2 3
Odessa.......... 204 11 — 8 10 3
Alyssa Ybarra, Morgan Abernathy (4) and Brittney Sierra. Aydenne Brown and Taryn Terpsma. W — Brown. L — Ybarra. HR — Odessa College: Illy Cisneros, Hunter Harkrider.
GAME 2
WTC............... 000 115 1 — 8 10 3
Odessa.......... 021 310 2 — 9 12 3
Taylor Sides and Brittney Sierra. Fadwa ben Karim, Morgan Brandon (6), Alyssa Barrientez (7) and Megan Knapp. W — Barrientez. L — Sides. 2B — Western Texas College: Sides, Sierra. Odessa College: Madi Scott, Marijn Crouwel, Alyssa Gillen. 3B — Odessa College: Scott. HR — Western Texas College: Taighen Whitzel. Odessa College: Illy Cisneros.
Records — Western Texas College 7-17, 2-10; Odessa College 20-6, 9-3.
Posted: Friday, April 9, 2021 8:50 pm
The Odessa College softball team made the most of its return to the field by completing a sweep of Western Texas College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Friday at the Wrangler Softball Complex. The Wranglers defeated the Westerners 8-0 in five innings in Game 1 followed by a 9-8 victory in Game 2.
Both games ended thanks to the bat of Marijn Crouwel who hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning in Game 1 and capping off a late rally in Game 2 with an RBI double to score two runs.
Odessa College also got a boost in the circle in Game 1 from Aydenne Brown, who struck out 11 and allowed just two hits in a complete-game effort.
The series wraps up with a doubleheader Saturday starting at 1 p.m. back at the Wrangler Softball Complex.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
