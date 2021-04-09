COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College sweeps Western Texas College

The Odessa College softball team made the most of its return to the field by completing a sweep of Western Texas College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Friday at the Wrangler Softball Complex. The Wranglers defeated the Westerners 8-0 in five innings in Game 1 followed by a 9-8 victory in Game 2.

Both games ended thanks to the bat of Marijn Crouwel who hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning in Game 1 and capping off a late rally in Game 2 with an RBI double to score two runs.

Odessa College also got a boost in the circle in Game 1 from Aydenne Brown, who struck out 11 and allowed just two hits in a complete-game effort.

The series wraps up with a doubleheader Saturday starting at 1 p.m. back at the Wrangler Softball Complex.