COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College sweeps Western Texas College

- Odessa College 11-7, Western Texas College 0-6
-
GAME 1
Odessa.......... 330 32 — 11 10 1
WTC............... 000 00 — 0 2 0
Aydenne Brown, Ally Lowe (5) and Megan Knapp. Morgan Abernathy and Amelia Gideon. W — Brown. L — Abernathy. 2B — Odessa College: Madi Scott, Alyssa Gillen, Brielee Daniell. HR — Odessa College: Illy Cisneros.
———
GAME 2
Odessa.......... 300 120 1 — 7 9 3
WTC............... 032 010 0 — 6 7 1
Morgan Brandon, Fadwa Ben Karim (6), Aydenne Brown (7) and Taryn Terpsma, Marijn Crouwel (4). Katelyn Cifuentes and Brittney Sierra. W — Brown. L — Sides. 2B — Odessa College: Illy Cisneros, Crouwel, Reagan Hillis. Western Texas College: Cifuentes.
Records — Odessa College 17-3 Overall (6-0 WJCAC), Western Texas College 5-9 (0-4).
SNYDER The Odessa College softball team scored a solo run in the top of the seventh in Game 2 en route to a sweep of Western Texas College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Friday in Snyder.
After winning Game 1 11-0 in five inning, the Lady Wranglers were force to rally in Game 2 after the host Lady Westerners took a 5-3 leader after three innings.
Odessa College scored one run in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth before Western Texas tied the game in the bottom of the fifth.
