COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College sweeps Western Texas College

SNYDER The Odessa College softball team scored a solo run in the top of the seventh in Game 2 en route to a sweep of Western Texas College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Friday in Snyder.

After winning Game 1 11-0 in five inning, the Lady Wranglers were force to rally in Game 2 after the host Lady Westerners took a 5-3 leader after three innings.

Odessa College scored one run in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth before Western Texas tied the game in the bottom of the fifth.