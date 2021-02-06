COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College splits doubleheader with McLennan

The Odessa College softball team earned a split in its first road doubleheader of the season Friday at Bosque River Ballpark. The Wranglers won Game 1 4-2 and fell 10-2 in five innings in Game 2 to the Highlassies.

Freshman pitcher Aydenne Brown continued her hot start to the season in the first game for Odessa College (4-2) by striking out 15 batters while only allowing one run and three hits.

McLennan (5-7) jumped out to a six-run first inning in Game 2 en route to the victory. Lindsey Evans led the Highlassies with three hits, including a solo home run in Game 1.

The Wranglers return to action tomorrow with a doubleheader against Blinn College starting at 1 p.m. Saturday in Waco.