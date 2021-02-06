  • February 6, 2021

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College splits doubleheader with McLennan

Odessa College 4-2, McLennan Community Collge 1-10 (5)

GAME 1

Odessa.......... 100  201     0   —     4      5     2

McLennan..... 000  010     0   —     1      3     2

Aydenne Brown and Megan Knapp. Gracy Crafts, Cheyenne Floyd (4) and Bailey Krolczyk. W — Brown. L — Crafts. 2B — Odessa College: Illy Cisneros, Hunter Harkrider. McLennan Community College: Julia Herzinger, Melayna Lopez. HR — McLennan Community College: Lindsey Evans.

———

GAME 2

Odessa.......... 110    00   —     2     6      4

McLennan..... 603     1x   —   10   11      0

Morgan Brandon and Marijn Crouwel. Reese Taylor and Rosemary Rivera. W — Taylor. L — Brandon. 2B — McLennan Community College: Bailey Krolczyk. HR — McLennan Community College: Caitlyn Wong.

Records — Odessa College 4-2; McLennan Community College 5-7

WACO The Odessa College softball team earned a split in its first road doubleheader of the season Friday at Bosque River Ballpark. The Wranglers won Game 1 4-2 and fell 10-2 in five innings in Game 2 to the Highlassies.

Freshman pitcher Aydenne Brown continued her hot start to the season in the first game for Odessa College (4-2) by striking out 15 batters while only allowing one run and three hits.

McLennan (5-7) jumped out to a six-run first inning in Game 2 en route to the victory. Lindsey Evans led the Highlassies with three hits, including a solo home run in Game 1.

The Wranglers return to action tomorrow with a doubleheader against Blinn College starting at 1 p.m. Saturday in Waco.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

