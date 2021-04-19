  • April 19, 2021

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College ranked in NJCAA poll for first time in 2021 season

Posted: Monday, April 19, 2021 7:11 pm

The Odessa College softball team cracked the NJCAA Division I Softball Poll for the first time this season, entering the rankings as the No. 20 team in the country in the latest poll released Monday.

The Wranglers (23-7 overall) are coming off a series victory over Clarendon College by taking three of four games Saturday and Sunday.

No. 4 Howard College (24-0) is the only other Western Junior College Athletic Conference team ranked in the poll.

Odessa College returns to play against Midland College in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. in Midland.  

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Monday, April 19, 2021 7:11 pm. | Tags: , , ,

