COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College ranked in NJCAA poll for first time in 2021 season

The Odessa College softball team cracked the NJCAA Division I Softball Poll for the first time this season, entering the rankings as the No. 20 team in the country in the latest poll released Monday.
The Wranglers (23-7 overall) are coming off a series victory over Clarendon College by taking three of four games Saturday and Sunday.
No. 4 Howard College (24-0) is the only other Western Junior College Athletic Conference team ranked in the poll.
Odessa College returns to play against Midland College in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. in Midland.
