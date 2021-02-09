COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College players honored

The Odessa College softball team swept weekly honors from the WJCAC for the second straight week.

Freshman pitcher Aydenne Brown was named Pitcher of the Week by the conference while catcher Marijn Crouwel was named Position Player of the Week.

Brown continued her strong start to the season by allowing only two earned runs on six hits with 20 strikeouts in two starts.

Crouwel showed her versatility offensively and defensively, batting .455 in four games while also recording seven putouts, six assists and throwing out three runners attempting to steal.

The Wranglers are home this weekend for the Permian Basin Invitational beginning Thursday.