COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College goes 1-1 at Clarendon College

CLARENDON The Odessa College softball team won Game 1 and then fell in Game 2 against Clarendon College in a Western Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader Saturday.

Hunter Harkrider and Illy Cisneros each had three hits and three RBIs to pace the Lady Wranglers’ 9-1 victory in Game 1, with Aydenne Brown striking out 13 in the complete-game effort.

The second game saw the host Bulldogs take control with runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings as pitcher Jasmine Valdez was in control from the circle with 13 strikeouts.

Odessa College is now 23-7 overall, 12-4 in conference.