  • March 27, 2021

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College finishes with split against Midland College

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College finishes with split against Midland College

Odessa College 8-3, Midland College 0-5

Saturday, Wrangler Softball Complex

GAME 1

Midland......... 000    00   —     0     0      2

Odessa.......... 101    06   —     8   11      0

Pearl Marquez, Emily Maddux (5) and Gisselle Dominguez. Aydenne Brown and Megan Knapp. W — Brown. L — Marquez. 2B — Odessa College: Alyssa Gillen 2, Lauren Gonzales, Madi Scott.

———

GAME 2

Midland......... 000  300     2   —     5      9     1

Odessa.......... 000  003     0   —     3      6     3

Emily Maddux, Pearl Marquez (7) and Gisselle Dominguez. Fadwa ben Karim, Morgan Brandon (7) and Marijn Crouwel. W — Marquez. L — ben Karim. 2B — Odessa College: Illy Cisneros, Crouwel, Madi Scott. 3B — Midland College: Victoria Ronderos.

Records — Midland College 11-5, 6-4; Odessa College 18-6, 7-3.

Posted: Saturday, March 27, 2021 8:02 pm

By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

It was a day of mixed results for the Odessa College softball team.

The Wranglers finished with a split against rival Midland College, winning 8-0 in five innings in Game 1 before falling 5-3 in Game 2 in a Western Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader Saturday at the Wrangler Softball Complex.

Odessa College got a boost in the first game thanks to freshman pitcher Aydenne Brown, who threw her third no-hitter of the season.

Brown finished with 10 strikeouts and one walk while facing the minimum number of batters.

“I was able to use my legs when I needed to,” Brown said. “I was just focusing in on the strike zone and attacking the hitters.”

She was able to work with the lead the first inning on thanks to a two-out RBI double from Alyssa Gillen to get the Wranglers on the scoreboard.

Gillen followed that up two innings later in her next at bat with a second two-out RBI double to make it 3-0 after three innings.

That was enough for Brown, who also got some help from her defense in the fourth inning.

After walking the leadoff batter, third baseman Madi Scott turned a double play off a pop-up in foul territory. Brown struck out the next Midland College batter to end the inning.

Scott finished with four hits on the day — including two doubles — to lead the Wranglers.

“Whenever Aydenne’s pitching Game 1 for us, she gives us good energy,” Odessa College head coach Jeff Jackson said. “She gets us out of the gates on a really good note and she’s done such a good job for us.”

The Odessa College offense closed the first game out emphatically with a six-run frame in which all nine Wranglers batters reached base safely without recording an out.

After a scoreless first three innings to begin the second game, Midland College was able to break through in the fourth when Aliyah Lara and Gisselle Dominguez hit consecutive RBI singles to get the Lady Chaps on the board. Midland College added a third run when Lara scored on an Odessa College error two batters later. 

The Wranglers responded in the sixth after being held in check for the first five innings. Marijn Crouwel got the rally started with an RBI double, with Kaylen Ayala adding an infield single two batters later.

Odessa College pulled even at 3-3 when Alyssa Deanda drew a walk with the bases loaded.

Midland College had a final answer thanks to Lara’s two-run single to score Victoria Ronderos and Ciera Avila

Odessa College (18-6 overall, 7-3 conference) brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh inning but was unable to convert as Pearl Marquez was able to retire the side.

“We were just not very impressive at all at the plate,” Jackson said. “Our kryptonite the entire season has been inconsistency.

“We can’t rely on just one or two innings to win games for us. It’s just not okay.”

It was a good ending, however, for Midland College (11-5, 6-4) head coach Angelica Castro. Castro played at Odessa College in 2009 and is in her first year leading the Lady Chaps.

“It’s just a great feeling to be able to come back and kind of experience this on the other side,” Castro said. “You always want to be able to split on the road so you can go home feeling good. Being able to take at least one here is going to be big time for us moving forward.”

