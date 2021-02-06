  • February 6, 2021

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College caps weekend with sweep of Blinn College

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College caps weekend with sweep of Blinn College

Odessa College 4-3, Blinn College 3-2

GAME 1

Odessa.......... 010  100   02   —     4      8     1

Blinn.............. 000  100   11   —     3      8     2

Aydenne Brown, Fadwa Ben Karim (6), Alyssa Barrientez (8) and Megan Knapp. Renna Toomey and Reagan Majewski, Emily Murphy (7). W — Brown. L — Toomey. 2B — Odessa  College: Kaylean Ayala, Marijn Crouwel. Blinn College: Toomey, Skylar Shanahan. 3B — Odessa College: Crouwel.

GAME 2

Blinn........ 001  001   00   —     2      5     3

Odessa.... 100  010   01   —     3    10     3

Nevada Dolnik and Acie Prince. Morgan Brandon and Marijn Crouwel. W — Brandon. L — Dolnik. 2B — Blinn: Chloe Woodward. Odessa College: Kaylean Ayala, Illy Cisneros. HR — Blinn College: Keely Castillo.

Records — Odessa College: 6-2.

Posted: Saturday, February 6, 2021 7:15 pm

Posted: Saturday, February 6, 2021 7:15 pm

WACO The Odessa College softball team completed its road trip with a sweep of Blinn College in a pair of extra-inning games Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Wranglers defeated the Buccaneers 4-3 in Game 1 before winning in walk-off fashion 3-2 in eight innings.

Marijn Crouwel’s triple in the top of the eighth inning gave Odessa College the lead in the first game which was followed by another run scoring via a Blinn College error.

A Reagan Hillis bunt in the bottom of the eighth proved to be the deciding run in the second game.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in on Saturday, February 6, 2021 7:15 pm.

