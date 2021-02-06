COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College caps weekend with sweep of Blinn College

The Odessa College softball team completed its road trip with a sweep of Blinn College in a pair of extra-inning games Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Wranglers defeated the Buccaneers 4-3 in Game 1 before winning in walk-off fashion 3-2 in eight innings.

Marijn Crouwel’s triple in the top of the eighth inning gave Odessa College the lead in the first game which was followed by another run scoring via a Blinn College error.

A Reagan Hillis bunt in the bottom of the eighth proved to be the deciding run in the second game.