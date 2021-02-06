COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College caps weekend with sweep of Blinn College

Odessa College logo
- Odessa College 4-3, Blinn College 3-2
-
GAME 1
Odessa.......... 010 100 02 — 4 8 1
Blinn.............. 000 100 11 — 3 8 2
Aydenne Brown, Fadwa Ben Karim (6), Alyssa Barrientez (8) and Megan Knapp. Renna Toomey and Reagan Majewski, Emily Murphy (7). W — Brown. L — Toomey. 2B — Odessa College: Kaylean Ayala, Marijn Crouwel. Blinn College: Toomey, Skylar Shanahan. 3B — Odessa College: Crouwel.
——
GAME 2
Blinn........ 001 001 00 — 2 5 3
Odessa.... 100 010 01 — 3 10 3
Nevada Dolnik and Acie Prince. Morgan Brandon and Marijn Crouwel. W — Brandon. L — Dolnik. 2B — Blinn: Chloe Woodward. Odessa College: Kaylean Ayala, Illy Cisneros. HR — Blinn College: Keely Castillo.
Records — Odessa College: 6-2.
WACO The Odessa College softball team completed its road trip with a sweep of Blinn College in a pair of extra-inning games Saturday at Bosque River Ballpark.
The Wranglers defeated the Buccaneers 4-3 in Game 1 before winning in walk-off fashion 3-2 in eight innings.
Marijn Crouwel’s triple in the top of the eighth inning gave Odessa College the lead in the first game which was followed by another run scoring via a Blinn College error.
A Reagan Hillis bunt in the bottom of the eighth proved to be the deciding run in the second game.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
