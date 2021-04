CLARENDON The Odessa College brought out the bats for a pair of matching run-rule victories against Clarendon College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Sunday.

Illy Cisneros powered the Lady Wranglers to a 12-2 victory in six innings in Game 1, driving in five runs.

Hunter Harkrider matched her teammate with five RBIs in Game 2, another 12-2 victory, this time in five innings.

Aydenne Brown struck out 13 in the Game 1 victory, with Morgan Brandon earning the victory in Game 2.