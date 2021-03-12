COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Lady Wranglers sweep Lady Plainsmen in WJCAC opener

The Odessa College softball team scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning in Game 2 to defeat Frank Phillips College, 6-5, for a sweep of a Western Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader Friday at Wrangler Field.

The Lady Wranglers (13-3 overall, 2-0 conference) blanked the Lady Plainsmen, 8-0, in the first game.

Aydenne Brown earned the victory in Game 1, striking out 13 while allowing one hit in the six-inning effort.

Frank Phillips (6-8, 0-2) opened the second game with a three-run first inning, adding solo runs in the fifth and sixth for a 5-1 lead. The Lady Wranglers rallied with three runs in the sixth before earning the victory in the seventh.