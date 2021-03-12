  • March 12, 2021

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Lady Wranglers sweep Lady Plainsmen in WJCAC opener

Odessa College 8-6, Frank Phillips College 0-5

Friday, Wrangler Field

GAME 1

Frank Phillips 000  000   —     0     1      1

Odessa Col.... 120  032   —     8   12      0

Davenport and Rowoldt. Brown and Knapp. W — Brown. L — Davenport. 2B — Odessa College: B. Daniell. 3B — Odessa College: B. Daniell. HR — Odessa College: R. Hillis, I Cisneros.

GAME 2

Frank Phillips 300  011     0   —     5      7     0

Odessa Col.... 100  003     2   —     6    11     3

K. Banegas, H. Davenport (6) and Rowoldt. M. Brandon,F. Ben karim (6) and Crouwel, Knapp (6). W — Ben karim. L — Davenport. 2B — Frank Phillips: Rowoldt, Barrera. Odessa College: Gillen, Cisneros. 3B — Odessa College: Deanda, Daniell. HR — Odessa College: Hillis.

Records — Frank Phillips 6-8 overall, 0-2 WJCAC; Odessa College 13-3, 2-0.

Posted: Friday, March 12, 2021 8:04 pm

The Odessa College softball team scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning in Game 2 to defeat Frank Phillips College, 6-5, for a sweep of a Western Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader Friday at Wrangler Field.

The Lady Wranglers (13-3 overall, 2-0 conference) blanked the Lady Plainsmen, 8-0, in the first game.

Aydenne Brown earned the victory in Game 1, striking out 13 while allowing one hit in the six-inning effort.

Frank Phillips (6-8, 0-2) opened the second game with a three-run first inning, adding solo runs in the fifth and sixth for a 5-1 lead. The Lady Wranglers rallied with three runs in the sixth before earning the victory in the seventh.

