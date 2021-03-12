Jacob Ford
OAT013021_OC_VS_Ranger_Softball_
Odessa College's Aydenne Brown pitches against Ranger College during a nonconference game on Jan. 29 at Wrangler Field.
- Odessa College 8-6, Frank Phillips College 0-5
-
Friday, Wrangler Field
GAME 1
Frank Phillips 000 000 — 0 1 1
Odessa Col.... 120 032 — 8 12 0
Davenport and Rowoldt. Brown and Knapp. W — Brown. L — Davenport. 2B — Odessa College: B. Daniell. 3B — Odessa College: B. Daniell. HR — Odessa College: R. Hillis, I Cisneros.
———
GAME 2
Frank Phillips 300 011 0 — 5 7 0
Odessa Col.... 100 003 2 — 6 11 3
K. Banegas, H. Davenport (6) and Rowoldt. M. Brandon,F. Ben karim (6) and Crouwel, Knapp (6). W — Ben karim. L — Davenport. 2B — Frank Phillips: Rowoldt, Barrera. Odessa College: Gillen, Cisneros. 3B — Odessa College: Deanda, Daniell. HR — Odessa College: Hillis.
Records — Frank Phillips 6-8 overall, 0-2 WJCAC; Odessa College 13-3, 2-0.
Posted: Friday, March 12, 2021 8:04 pm
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Lady Wranglers sweep Lady Plainsmen in WJCAC opener
Odessa American
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7787
Odessa American
The Odessa College softball team scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning in Game 2 to defeat Frank Phillips College, 6-5, for a sweep of a Western Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader Friday at Wrangler Field.
The Lady Wranglers (13-3 overall, 2-0 conference) blanked the Lady Plainsmen, 8-0, in the first game.
Aydenne Brown earned the victory in Game 1, striking out 13 while allowing one hit in the six-inning effort.
Frank Phillips (6-8, 0-2) opened the second game with a three-run first inning, adding solo runs in the fifth and sixth for a 5-1 lead. The Lady Wranglers rallied with three runs in the sixth before earning the victory in the seventh.
Posted in
Sports,
Local,
College,
Odessa College
on
Friday, March 12, 2021 8:04 pm.
| Tags:
Odessa College,
Frank Phillips College,
Western Junior College Athletic Conference,
College Softball