Jacob Ford
OAT013021_OC_VS_Ranger_Softball_
Odessa College's Alyssa Deanda (1) hits a pitch against Ranger College during their first game of a double-header Friday at Wrangler Field.
Jacob Ford
OAT013021_OC_VS_Ranger_Softball_
Odessa College's Aydenne Brown (13) pitches against Ranger College during their first game of a double-header Friday at Wrangler Field. Brown would go on to pitch no hitter that game.
Posted: Tuesday, February 2, 2021 10:00 pm
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Deanda, Brown earn WJCAC Player of the Week honors
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
A pair of Odessa College softball players earned Player of the Week honors from the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Tuesday.
Infielder Alyssa Deanda was named Position Player of the Week while freshman Aydenne Brown was named Pitcher of the Week.
Deanda finished with a .545 average in four games last week with three RBIs, seven runs scored, eight stolen bases and turned two double plays at second base.
Brown won both of her two starts last weekend, including a no-hitter in her first collegiate start against Ranger College.
The Wranglers return to action Friday with a doubleheader at McLennan Community College.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Sports,
Local,
College,
Odessa College
on
Tuesday, February 2, 2021 10:00 pm.
| Tags:
Odessa College,
Wranglers,
Softball,
College Softball,
Alyssa Deanda,
Aydenne Brown,
Wjcac