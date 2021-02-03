COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Deanda, Brown earn WJCAC Player of the Week honors

A pair of Odessa College softball players earned Player of the Week honors from the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Tuesday.

Infielder Alyssa Deanda was named Position Player of the Week while freshman Aydenne Brown was named Pitcher of the Week.

Deanda finished with a .545 average in four games last week with three RBIs, seven runs scored, eight stolen bases and turned two double plays at second base.

Brown won both of her two starts last weekend, including a no-hitter in her first collegiate start against Ranger College.

The Wranglers return to action Friday with a doubleheader at McLennan Community College.