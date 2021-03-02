COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Brown earns another WJCAC Pitcher of the Week award

Odessa College freshman Aydenne Brown was selected as the WJCAC Pitcher of the Week Tuesday, the third time this season that she’s been recognized for that honor.

The right-hander went 2-0 against Barton College and Western Oklahoma State College last week. She finished the two starts by allowing just two earned runs and three hits while recording 11 strikeouts over eight innings. Both games she pitched in were five-inning victories for the Wranglers.