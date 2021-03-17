Tony Venegas|Odessa American
UTPB goalkeeper Alfonso Aragon (0) loooks to put the ball back in play after making a save during the first half of a Lone Star Conference game against St. Mary’s on March 2 at Falcon Field.
COLLEGE SOCCER: West Texas A&M too much for Falcons
The UTPB men’s soccer team fell behind early and couldn’t recover, losing 3-1 to West Texas A&M Tuesday at Falcon Field.
Sophomore goalkeeper Alfonso Aragon the game within reach for the Falcons, making seven saves on the night.
Rodrigo Rogatto converted a penalty kick for UTPB in the 83rd minute to avert the shutout.
Giancarlo Saldana scored twice for the Buffs, with Stefan Andjelic adding the third marker.
