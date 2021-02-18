COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB set to start delayed season

Getting back on the field has been a long time coming for the UTPB soccer team.

The Falcons did play four games during the fall semester, but those do not count.

That all changes Friday.

The Falcons will host UT Tyler at 1 p.m. at Falcon Field to begin a shortened 2021 season that was pushed back from the fall due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, being postponed during to the persistent wintry weather throughout the state of Texas.

Head coach Dennis Peterson said that it’s been tough for him and his team but knows that this year is simply different in terms of challenges that they face to get back on the field.

“I totally understand the safety of dealing with COVID and how important that is,” Peterson said. “I think they’ve grown from it. They know that something can change at any given moment and they’ve adapted to that.”

When the Falcons finally get a chance to take the field again, the hope for Peterson is that they can pick up where they left off after the fall.

“I think they’re just ready for that to continue,” said Peterson on his team’s positive play. “Practices have been going good when we get to have them.”

Peterson added he was encouraged by how his team played during that time and feels good about where his team stands in terms of defense and goalkeeping. Where he hopes to see the biggest leap is up front, indicating that he expects UTPB to take a step forward offensively.

“We added a little more firepower and I think that’s going to be the key for us,” he said. “I think we’re going to be able to score a few more goals than last year and if we can keep goals out on our end, I think we’ll be more successful.”

In order to create more in the attacking end, the Falcons will look to a pair of Brazilian midfielders in Rodrigo Rogatto and Gustavo Barroso. The duo were teammates at Indian Hills Community College and have now made their way to Odessa to contribute for the Falcons.

Peterson also spoke highly of forwards Chance Arney, Matias Pereira and former Odessa High standout Brandon Bernal. He indicated that all of them would play key roles in helping the Falcons become more productive this season.

Peterson said of Bernal: “I think he’s really stepped up. I had to instill in him that he had to get a little more physical compared to high school and he’s accepted that challenge.”

UTPB will play an eight-game round-robin schedule that looks a little bit different compared to years past. The top four teams will advance to the Lone Star Conference tournament in April with the No. 1 team getting to host.

The different setup has Peterson emphasizing the need to get results every time they take the field.

“I think the biggest thing is that they know is that every game is going to count and it’s important,” he said. “We have to treat every game like it’s a playoff game and you can’t rack up too many losses in an eight-game season.”

He added that “anything can happen” once you get in the tournament and hopes to reach that goal of a conference title. He’s also telling his team to embrace being on the field.

They have to be ready each and every game,” Peterson said. “We know that we can play with the best in our conference. We just have to take advantage of the opportunities that we have.”

